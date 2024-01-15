en English
Interim Budget 2024: Potential Expansion of HRA Deductions to More Cities

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
The upcoming Interim Budget of India could bring significant changes to the house rent allowance (HRA) deductions for salaried individuals. The house rent allowance (HRA) is a tax benefit offered to employees living in rented housing. It is a crucial part of the salary structure, designed to offer some relief to individuals bearing the brunt of high rental costs in urban areas.

Understanding the HRA Deduction

The HRA calculation is based on the lowest of the following three figures: the actual HRA received, 50% of the basic salary plus dearness allowance (DA) in metro cities (40% for non-metros), or the actual rent paid minus 10% of the salary. The current definition of ‘metro cities’ for the purpose of HRA deduction includes Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata. In these cities, residents are eligible for a higher HRA deduction of 50%.

Proposal for Expansion of HRA Deduction

The proposal under consideration seeks to expand this definition to include rapidly growing cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. These cities have experienced similar rental market dynamics to the existing metro cities. If the proposal is accepted, it could result in higher HRA deductions for the residents of these cities, potentially encouraging urban migration and development.

Rental Market Disparities and the Need for a Differentiated Approach

The proposal comes amid rental market disparities, with Mumbai and Delhi commanding the highest rents, while cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata show lower but comparable rents. Ahmedabad and Chennai offer the most affordable rates. The uniform application of HRA deductions across different cities is being questioned due to these varying average rental costs. Critics suggest a need for a more equitable, differentiated approach to HRA calculations. As the Finance Budget 2024 approaches, all eyes are on how policymakers will adjust the HRA framework to reflect the economic realities of each city more accurately.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

