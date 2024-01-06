en English
Interfaith Unity on Display: Shahi Imam Leads Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony for Gurdwara

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:04 am EST
Interfaith Unity on Display: Shahi Imam Leads Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony for Gurdwara

In an inspiring display of interfaith solidarity, the Shahi Imam of Punjab, Usman Ludhianvi, led the foundation stone laying ceremony for the expansion of a gurdwara dedicated to the Ravidas community in Kherabad village, Hoshiarpur district. The event, held on a Friday, marked the participation of diverse communities, including preachers from the Ravidas community, Nihang Singhs, and the district health officer of Hoshiarpur. The ceremony was emblematic of the shared values of peace, communal harmony, and brotherhood.

Unity Amidst Diversity

Emphasizing the universal teachings of respect for all religions and unity among humanity, Dr. Lakhbir Singh, the district health officer, spoke about the historical misuse of religion as a pretext for conflict and the true message of the gurus to stay united and regard humanity as the supreme race. This sentiment resonated deeply with the gathering, reminding everyone of the responsibilities they carry within their hearts towards their fellow humans.

Continuing the Legacy

Further reflecting upon the ceremony, Gurdail Singh, from the Ravidas Gurdwara management committee, underlined the intent of the ceremony. The event was not just a mere gathering but a continuation of the legacy of Sai Mia Mir, who laid the foundation stone of Harmander Sahib in Amritsar. This act of unity and brotherhood aimed to further the message of peace and unity across communities.

Emblem of Communal Harmony

The laying of the foundation stone of the gurdwara marks a significant milestone in the journey of interfaith cooperation. It symbolizes the shared values that the diverse communities hold dear, the importance of peace, communal harmony, and brotherhood. The unity displayed in the ceremony stands as an emblem of the shared respect and love the communities have for each other, a testament to the strength of unity amidst diversity.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

