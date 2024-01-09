en English
Asia

Intel’s APJ General Manager Steve Long Announces Departure After 24-Year Tenure

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:14 pm EST
Intel’s APJ General Manager Steve Long Announces Departure After 24-Year Tenure

Steve Long, Intel’s General Manager for the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), has declared his departure from the multinational corporation after serving for a remarkable 24 years. His decision, driven by a quest for growth and new challenges, signals the end of an era at Intel, as Long has been instrumental in shaping the company’s trajectory in the APJ region.

A Hunger for Learning and Growth

Despite his love for Intel, Long expressed that his insatiable hunger for learning and growth spurred his decision to part ways with the company. His announcement comes on the heels of his visit to India for the Intel ConnectION event in Bengaluru, which took place just before the launch of Intel’s Meteor Lake processors. His decision underscores a common trend in the tech industry, where stalwarts often choose the path of growth and discovery over stability.

Legacy at Intel

Over his tenure, Long worked in a variety of roles across seven different locations and completed four international assignments. His departure leaves a significant void in the company’s leadership, particularly in the APJ region. During his tenure, he underscored the importance of this region, particularly India, in Intel’s growth strategy. His vision was to drive Intel towards product and technology leadership by 2025, a goal that will now be pursued in his absence.

Temporary Succession and Future Steps

While Intel has not yet announced a permanent successor for Long’s role, Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President and Managing Director for the India Region at Intel, will temporarily shoulder Long’s responsibilities. The date of Long’s final day at Intel remains unconfirmed, but his departure initiates a transition period for Intel’s leadership in the APJ region, which will be closely watched by industry observers.

Asia Business India
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

