Inside the Lavish Lifestyle of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in Their Rs 173 Crore Delhi Mansion

In the heart of New Delhi's aristocratic Lutyens Bungalow Zone, a grand mansion stands as a testament to the lavish lifestyle of Bollywood's beloved Sonam Kapoor and her entrepreneur husband, Anand Ahuja. Valued at a staggering Rs 173 crore, this 28,530 square feet property is not just a home but a reflection of the couple's penchant for luxury, style, and cultural pride. Recently, a slice of their opulent life was unveiled through a video shared by a Delhi florist, revealing the mansion's grandeur and the intimate Indian-themed lunch hosted within its walls.

Advertisment

A Glimpse into Grandeur

The video, which quickly captivated the attention of fans and design aficionados alike, showcased the mansion's imposing frontage, complete with a majestic Nandi statue that greets visitors upon arrival. Inside, the lavishly decorated bedroom, study, and kitchen are adorned with frosted glass, wood accents, and granite surfaces, blending modern aesthetics with traditional touches seamlessly. The dining room, enhanced by an elegantly set table under a striking chandelier, offers a glimpse into the couple's lifestyle, marrying the opulence of their private abode with their public personas.

Blending Tradition with Modernity

Advertisment

The Kapoor-Ahuja residence, sprawling over an area that symbolizes both luxury and elegance, stands as a beacon of how traditional Indian elements can be woven into contemporary living spaces. The presence of a Nandi statue, an emblem of Lord Shiva, at the grand entrance and the choice of an Indian-themed lunch underscore the couple's commitment to celebrating their heritage. The intricate decorations, featuring white and red florals, candles, and silverware, not only exude classic elegance but also pay homage to Indian craftsmanship and aesthetics.

More Than Just a Home

For Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, their Delhi mansion is more than just a residence; it's a statement of their personal style, cultural identity, and the life they've built together. It serves as a luxurious backdrop to their family gatherings, festive celebrations, and the many moments of their everyday life. Through occasional glimpses shared on social media, the couple invites the world into their private sanctuary, offering inspiration and a touch of fairy-tale glamour to their followers. This mansion, nestled in one of Delhi's most prestigious neighborhoods, is not just a home but a landmark that encapsulates the essence of modern Indian luxury.