INS Viraat: A Voyage in Time and The Deep Emotional Ties of its Commanding Officers

In the annals of naval history, few vessels have earned the reverence and nostalgia that the INS Viraat commands among its former commanding officers, known as the Viraatees. The centaur-class aircraft carrier, which served the Indian Navy for 29 years, was a beacon of honor and a testament to naval prowess.

Legacy of INS Viraat

Commissioned into the Royal Navy as HMS Hermes in 1959, the ship served the United Kingdom for 27 years, including during the Falklands War. Decommissioned from the Royal Navy in 1984, the vessel embarked on a new chapter when India acquired it and commissioned it as INS Viraat in 1987. It became an integral part of India's naval defense, participating in operations such as Jupiter in 1989 and Parakram in 2001-2002.

A Voyage to Remember

INS Viraat sailed under its own power for the last time from Mumbai to Kochi in 2016 and was decommissioned in 2017. As it heads to Alang, Gujarat, for dismantling, the memories it leaves behind remain vibrant. Former commanding officers, including Admiral Arun Prakash, Admiral DK Joshi, and Vice Admiral Pradeep Chauhan, who all later became Chiefs of Naval Staff, recount their profound connections and memorable experiences aboard the ship.

Emotional Ties and Operational Challenges

The officers reminisce about the operational challenges, unique achievements, and INS Viraat's prominence, even when juxtaposed with newer vessels like the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle. Despite the ship's retirement, the Viraatees carry with them a sense of pride and the indelible mark of their time spent on the deck of INS Viraat.