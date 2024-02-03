INS Sandhayak Commissioning: India Asserts Anti-Piracy Stance

On a crisp day at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stood before a sea of uniformed officers and a gleaming new vessel, the INS Sandhayak. The first of its kind, this Survey Vessel Large (SVL) ship signals a new era in India's maritime defence and a firm commitment to a secure Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific region. The commissioning ceremony was a gathering of luminaries, including Navy Chief R Hari Kumar and a delegation of senior Navy officers.

Standing Against Maritime Challenges

In his address, Singh passionately articulated the Indian Navy's crucial role as the primary security provider in these waters. The minister's words echoed across the dockyard, painting a vivid picture of the vast, tumultuous ocean and the threats that lurk beneath its surface. He spotlighted the critical importance of uninterrupted global trade - the lifeblood of economies worldwide - and the ever-present spectre of pirates, particularly in vital choke points like the Gulf of Aden and the Gulf of Guinea.

A Beacon of Security

Underpinning the minister's message was a strong stance against maritime piracy and smuggling. He laid bare the need for freedom of navigation and a crackdown on narcotics and human trafficking. All eyes were on the INS Sandhayak, a symbol of India's commitment to these ideals. Constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata, the ship is the first in the SVL Project, a series of four vessels designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau.

Continued Anti-Piracy Efforts

India's unwavering anti-piracy stance is evident in the Indian Navy's recent operations. They successfully thwarted a piracy attempt on an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel off the East coast of Somalia, showcasing their relentless efforts in maritime security. The Indian Navy has responded to at least 17 incidents of piracy in the Red Sea, including a heroic rescue operation by INS Sumitra. This commitment, coupled with diplomatic efforts with Iran, underlines India's determination to combat piracy in the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea, while navigating complex geopolitical waters.