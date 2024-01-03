en English
India

Innovative Multi-Time Zone Clock Receives Recognition from the Government of India’s Patent Office

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Innovative Multi-Time Zone Clock Receives Recognition from the Government of India's Patent Office

An innovative clock that transcends geographical boundaries by displaying multiple time zones simultaneously has caught the attention of both the public and the Patent Office, Government of India. This inventive timepiece, crafted by an individual named Sahu in 2018, has been awarded a ‘certificate of registration of design’, further validating its unique concept and design.

Inspiration and Recognition

Sahu’s inspiration for this multi-time zone clock stemmed from a conversation with his landlord from Oman, which revolved around the concept of time zones. The clock, as it stands today, elegantly showcases the times of five distinct locations: India, China, Dubai, Moscow, and Tokyo. The recognition it received from the Patent Office, Government of India, further amplifies its uniqueness, bringing it into the limelight.

Future Aspirations and Public Response

Sahu’s ambitions for his creation don’t end here. He plans to design future versions of the clock that can display the times of as many as 25 countries. His aspiration is not just limited to innovation; he also wishes to gift one of his multi-time zone clocks to two significant Indian politicians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. As for the public response, the clock has already piqued the interest of people like Himanshu Varma, a local resident who spotted the clock while making a purchase from Sahu.

The Revolution in Timekeeping

The world has seen the emergence of various timepieces, each with its unique features and designs. For instance, the Aquascaphe GMT multi-time zone watch has been praised for its design, quality, and value. Similarly, Longines has introduced two new GMT references to their classic Master Collection, adding a touch of luxury with yellow and rose gold options. However, Sahu’s clock, with its capability to show multiple time zones simultaneously, marks a new chapter in the evolution of timekeeping devices, combining functionality with novelty.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

