Innovative Art at NGMA's Ramayanam Chitrakavyam: Holograms and Steel Waves Redefine Mythology

New Delhi's National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) has become a confluence of spirituality and technology with its latest exhibition, 'Ramayanam Chitrakavyam'. The show, inaugurated on a serene Friday evening, presents nearly 100 artworks, including an immersive art installation that encapsulates the life of Lord Hanuman through animated holographic images and another that symbolizes the divine walk of Lord Rama using polished steel.

Advertisment

Metaphorical Mastery in Multimedia

At the heart of this exhibition is 'Hanuman's Journey: Verses Through Vision', a creation by Gurugram-based multimedia artist Charuvi Agarwal. Drawing inspiration from the 'Hanuman Chalisa', Agarwal has crafted a hologram-based installation that offers viewers a metaphorical narrative of Lord Hanuman's life, encased within a glass pyramid. This innovative approach allows attendees to engage with the story from all angles, providing a 360-degree visual experience. Agarwal's project, which initially started as a short animation film in 2013, aims to present a non-linear visual poetry, transforming each verse of the 'Hanuman Chalisa' into a visual spectacle.

Reflective Waves of Faith

Advertisment

Complementing the digital narrative is 'Divine Walk' by artist Vibhor Sogani, who uses mirror-finished stainless steel to create an illusion of glistening water waves. Positioned to reflect a divine entity's journey across water, the installation includes brass steps with a gold finish, symbolizing the footsteps of the Almighty. Sogani's work, nearly a decade in conception, explores the idea of divinity transcending the physical realm, with every detail crafted to evoke the fluidity and purity of water, despite being made entirely of steel. This abstract interpretation serves as a testament to the innovative use of materials and thematic exploration in contemporary art.

Blending Tradition with Innovation

The 'Ramayanam Chitrakavyam' exhibition not only showcases the talents of modern and traditional Indian artists but also highlights the evolving nature of artistic expression. By integrating state-of-the-art technology with classic narratives, the exhibition offers a fresh perspective on the timeless tales of the Ramayana. Both Agarwal and Sogani's installations stand as prime examples of how art can transcend conventional mediums, inviting viewers to experience mythology through an avant-garde lens. As these artworks make their public debut, they offer a glimpse into the future of artistic storytelling, where technology and tradition coalesce to create immersive and thought-provoking experiences.

This unique exhibition not only redefines the portrayal of mythological tales but also challenges viewers to reconsider the boundaries between the divine and the tangible. As visitors walk through the gallery, they are invited to embark on a journey that bridges the gap between ancient lore and contemporary artistry, fostering a deeper appreciation for both the stories that have shaped Indian culture and the innovative methods used to tell them. The 'Ramayanam Chitrakavyam' exhibition, therefore, serves as a vivid reminder of art's power to connect us with our heritage in new and exciting ways.