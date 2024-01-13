Innovation and Knowledge on Display at DPS Ranchi’s Project Model Expo

Delhi Public School (DPS), Ranchi, lived up to its motto, ‘Innovate, Elevate, and Dominate,’ on January 12, when it hosted the Project Model Expo for its Primary Wing, covering Nursery to Class V students. In a vibrant showcase of youthful creativity and knowledge, the Expo witnessed a myriad of individual and group projects spanning across diverse subjects, from Language to Society, to Life Science, Environmental Science, Physical Sciences, Mathematics, Arts and Craft, and Sports and Physical Education.

A Kaleidoscope of Innovation

Setting the stage for the young minds to soar beyond the traditional confines of textbooks, the Expo embraced theme-based presentations. The Nursery students charmed the audience with their ‘Earth Corner’ and ‘Ocean Corner’ exhibits, providing a peek into their innocent understanding of our environment. As for the older grades, they delved into a variety of topics, ranging from ‘Flora and Fauna’ to ‘Artificial Intelligence and Technology.’ Every project was a testament to the students’ depth of understanding and their ability to apply knowledge innovatively.

Books, Science, and Incredible India

Classes III to V presented projects that spanned from literature to science to culture. ‘Book Flix’ brought forth the students’ love for reading and the power of imagination. Roald Dahl’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ was brought to life, captivating the audience with its fantasy and moral lessons. ‘Navras’ displayed the students’ grasp of human emotions, while the importance of mathematics and scientific concepts were explored through interactive presentations. The exhibit ‘Incredible India’ was a vibrant display of the country’s rich heritage and diversity, instilling a sense of pride and responsibility in the young minds.

Parental Involvement and Principal’s Insights

The participation of parents added further significance to the event, reinforcing the idea of education being a shared responsibility. Underlining the importance of such events, DPS Ranchi’s Principal, Dr. Ram Singh, emphasized how they foster holistic development, cultivate curiosity, enhance problem-solving capabilities, and promote teamwork among students. These skills, he noted, prepare students for not just academic excellence but also for future real-life challenges.