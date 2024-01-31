Inner Wheel Club of Udhampur Distributes Sweaters: Acts of Kindness Mark Centenary Year

Upholding the spirit of compassion that has marked their centennial journey, the Inner Wheel Club of Udhampur has once again stepped up to make a difference in their community. Under the able guidance of District Secretary Priti Khajuria, the club has successfully carried out a charitable event where they distributed warm sweaters to the needy students of Government Higher Secondary School, Badola village, Udhampur.

A Gesture of Solidarity

The initiative extended beyond the boundaries of a single school, reaching out to various institutions such as an Orphanage Home, the Girls Government Middle School Jakhaini, and the Bal Ashram Jib. The members of the club, united in their resolve to bring warmth and comfort to the less fortunate, distributed a total of 150 sweaters across these schools.

The Centenary Year of the International Inner Wheel

This charitable act gains even more significance as the International Inner Wheel marks its 100th year. Each year, the Association President sets a theme for the members to center their community service efforts around. This year, the theme resounds with the progressive social work undertaken by the club.

Continued Commitment to Community Service

Club President Neelu Gandotra, speaking about the event, mentioned their commitment to continue undertaking similar initiatives in the future. They have not only distributed warm clothing but also organized health check-up camps and provided shoes and socks, spending a total of 45,000 rupees. This tireless dedication to the service of the community is a testament to the club's commitment to their mission.

The event was welcomed with deep gratitude by the Principal of the Government Higher Secondary School, Badola, Pratibha Gupta, who expressed hope for the club's continued support for underprivileged children in government schools. The event was also supported by Inner Wheel members Renu Khanna, Manju Sharma, Harpreet Kaur, Manju Baru, and Geeta Raja, who were all present at the event.