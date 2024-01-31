Infrastructure Sector Growth Hits 14-Month Low, Raises Fiscal Stability Concerns

In a recent development, the growth of the infrastructure sector in a country has decelerated to its lowest pace in 14 months as of December. This information, recently released by the country's commerce and industry ministry, indicates a potential impact on the nation's broader industrial output. Among the eight core sectors tracked, six have experienced a slowdown, causing concern among economists and industry professionals. Notably, the crude oil industry has not just slowed but has contracted significantly.

Understanding the Downturn

The output of the eight core infrastructure sectors, which account for nearly two-fifths of the nation's industrial output, expanded only by 3.8% in December. This marks the slowest monthly pace in over a year. The core sector data reveals that despite a double-digit increase in coal production, the decline in crude oil production has had a substantial impact. This trend could potentially affect the growth rate of the manufacturing sector in the upcoming Q3.

Furthermore, the pace of growth in the country's manufacturing activity fell to an 18-month low in December. Among the sectors experiencing a decline in growth were coal output, steel production, electricity generation, and other significant sectors. This concerning trend indicates a clear slowdown in the infrastructure sector growth.

Implications on Fiscal Stability and Industrial Productivity

This decline in the infrastructure sector's growth is particularly concerning as it may signal broader economic challenges. The fiscal deficit at the end of December has reached a significant amount, suggesting that the government's expenditures have far exceeded its revenue. This financial gap could have implications for the country's economic policies and its ability to invest in future infrastructure projects.

Analysts, including Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, projected the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) expansion for December 2023 at a bleak 1-3 per cent following the tepid core sector growth. As the expansion of the core sector nearly halved from the previous month, the potential for a further slowdown is high. Such a decline could affect the country's fiscal stability and industrial productivity, thereby posing challenges for the economy.