Infosys Prize 2023 Celebrates Global Leaders of Research

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:19 am EST
Infosys Prize 2023 Celebrates Global Leaders of Research

The Infosys Science Foundation celebrated the Infosys Prize 2023 in a grand ceremony that recognized and rewarded the monumental contributions of researchers in six diverse fields. The laureates were awarded with a pure gold medal, citation, and USD 100,000. Professor Brian Schmidt, a revered Nobel laureate, presented the prizes, hailing the recipients as global leaders in research that is instrumental to the well-being of humanity.

Contributions to Global Knowledge

Professor Schmidt emphasized the increasing contribution of India to the global knowledge pool, underscoring the vitality of scientific advancement. Kris Gopalakrishnan, the president of the Infosys Science Foundation, spoke eloquently on the need to invest in science and research, an endeavor that inspires future generations and fortifies India’s scientific environment.

Laureates and Their Exceptional Work

The laureates’ work was spotlighted as instrumental to India’s growth. The recipients were Sachchida Nand Tripathi in Engineering and Computer Science for his work in air quality management, Jahnavi Phalkey in Humanities for her research on the history of science in India, Arun Kumar Shukla in Life Sciences for his contributions to GPCR biology, Bhargav Bhatt in Mathematical Sciences for his work in arithmetic geometry, Mukund Thattai in Physical Sciences for his research in evolutionary cell biology, and Karuna Mantena in Social Sciences for her research on imperial rule and modern social theory.

The Infosys Prize: Recognizing Impactful Mid-Career Researchers

The Infosys Prize, now in its 15th year, continues to recognize the impactful work of mid-career researchers. The awards ceremony was attended by distinguished scientists and academicians from around the globe, business leaders, young researchers, and students. The trustees of the Infosys Science Foundation were present at the ceremony, alongside the Nobel Laureate, Professor Brian Schmidt.

Each laureate’s work not only advances their respective fields but also contributes significantly to the collective human understanding. The Infosys Prize 2023 stands as a testament to the power of research, the importance of investing in science, and the potential of India to contribute significantly to global knowledge.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

