Business

Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy Discusses His Intense Work Hours in Exclusive Interview

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
In an enlightening conversation, Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, unveiled that he had maintained a rigorous regime of working approximately 85 to 90 hours per week until his retirement. The discussion, which also included Murthy’s wife, Sudha Murty, shed light on the resolute work ethic and dedication that propelled Infosys to its position as a leading player in India’s information technology landscape.

Work Ethic and Success

During the interview conducted by journalist Sardesai Rajdeep for NewsToday, Narayana Murthy divulged his belief in relentless hard work as a vital factor contributing to success. This belief was reflected in his personal work schedule, which involved clocking between 85 to 90 hours every week. Despite the extremity of such a routine, Sudha Murty supported her husband’s stance, reinforcing the notion that dedication and sacrifice often serve as cornerstones to significant achievements.

Public Reaction and Industry Endorsements

The revelation of Murthy’s arduous work schedule sparked a widespread debate, eliciting mixed reactions from the public and industry leaders alike. While productivity and work-life balance became pivotal points of discussion, prominent figures like Bhavish Aggarwal and Sajjan Jindal voiced their endorsements, further fueling the discourse.

Impact on Indian Society and the Tech Industry

Beyond the personal philosophies of the Murthys, the conversation delved deeper into the impact of their work on the technology industry and Indian society. The success of Infosys, facilitated by Narayana Murthy’s stringent work ethic, stands as a testament to the potential of dedication and hard work. The interview serves as a window into the journey of one of India’s most influential couples, illuminating the path they tread to leave an indelible mark on the industry and the nation.

Business India Interviews
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

