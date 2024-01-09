Infosys Braces for Challenging December Quarter Amidst Pressures on Multiple Fronts

Infosys, one of India’s leading IT giants, is expected to endure a challenging December quarter as a result of a mix of lower pass-through revenues, higher furloughs, and a decline in discretionary spending. The company’s operating margin is also projected to suffer due to wage increments implemented in November of the previous year. Despite these pressures, most brokerages anticipate Infosys’ revenue guidance for the fiscal year to remain within the 1-2.5% growth range. However, there are speculations that Infosys might readjust the upper limit of its guidance by a 50 basis point reduction, as suggested by Kotak Institutional Equities.

Infosys’ Anticipated Performance

Analysts are foreseeing a modest 0.5% quarter-on-quarter increase in the company’s Profit after Tax (PAT), taking it to Rs 6,244 crore, while revenue is expected to dip by 0.9% to Rs 38,630 crore. The operating margins are presumed to be hit by the recent salary hikes and furloughs, with forecasts indicating a 0.5% decline to 20.7% for the December-ending quarter. This comes as a contrast to Infosys’ margin performance in the July-September quarter, which surpassed expectations with a 40 basis points sequential increase, reaching 21.2%.

Deal Wins and Operational Challenges

Deal wins for Infosys in the December quarter are projected to be moderate, with a spotlight on the conversion rates of deals from the pipeline to actual revenue. This has proven to be a challenge in recent quarters due to macroeconomic concerns. The market is also keen on insights into the cancellation of a $1.5 billion deal, senior management attrition, and the operational implications of multiple leadership departures. It is expected that the company’s upcoming briefing will address these issues, alongside the deal pipeline, client budgeting outcomes, and the overall spending environment.

Maintaining Operational Margins

Infosys had earlier steered its operating margin for the full financial year to be within the range of 20-22%. This forecast now seems to be under pressure due to anticipated challenges in the December quarter. Amidst these concerns, investors and stakeholders are awaiting the company’s next steps and strategies to maintain its operational margins and to navigate through these challenges while ensuring growth.