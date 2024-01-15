en English
Business

Infosys and TCS Boost Market Capitalization, Reflecting Strength of Indian IT Sector

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
Infosys and TCS Boost Market Capitalization, Reflecting Strength of Indian IT Sector

India’s premier software services firms, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), have bolstered their market capitalization by a staggering 1.3 lakh crore INR over the course of merely two trading sessions. This remarkable upsurge underscores the robust performance of these tech titans and the burgeoning investor confidence they inspire. It also spotlights the invigorating role of the Indian IT sector in the nation’s economy, with Infosys and TCS spearheading growth and innovation in the software services landscape.

Equity Benchmarks Reach Record Highs

Indian equity benchmarks have registered a sharp ascent to touch new lifetime peaks. The BSE Sensex reached an all-time high of 73,288.78, while the NSE Nifty index also set a record, peaking at 22,081.95. The buoyant market saw a generation of around 1.9 lakh crore INR in BSE market capitalization. IT stocks, most notably Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, LTIMindtree, and Infosys, contributed significantly to this surge. The Nifty IT index, which includes stocks of Indian IT companies, saw a 3.85% rise, reflecting the positive sentiment towards the sector.

Rallying on Robust Q3 Results

TCS and Infosys delivered strong third-quarter results, triggering a rally in the technology sector. TCS currently boasts of a market capitalization of 1,404,433.03 crore. The stock’s 52-week high is 3928.95 while the 52-week low is 3070.3. The prevailing price of TCS stock is 3904.7, marking a percent change of 0.78. The net change in the stock price is 22.8. This momentum was mirrored in the banking counters, particularly private lenders, with HDFC Bank emerging as the top gainer.

Indian IT: A Powerhouse of Economic Growth

The noteworthy surge in the market capitalization of Infosys and TCS is a testament to the robust health of India’s IT industry. It signals a favorable investor sentiment and the sector’s pivotal role in the Indian economy. As the industry continues to thrive and innovate, led by giants like Infosys and TCS, it further cements its standing as a cornerstone of India’s economic growth and technological advancement.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

