Inflated Circulation Numbers: A Deception Unmasked in Publishing Industry

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
In an era where information is currency, integrity in reporting is paramount. Abhishek Karnani, director of the Free Press Journal Group, has recently underlined the problem of deceptive practices within the publishing industry, particularly focusing on the issue of inflated circulation numbers. As a cornerstone in the industry, Karnani’s revelations bring to light an issue that has far-reaching implications for advertisers and the integrity of journalism itself.

Unmasking the Deception

The questionable practice, as Karnani revealed, revolves around the manipulation of circulation figures by some publishing houses. This is done by including unsold newspapers, which are not actually purchased by readers, in their reported circulation numbers. These unsold copies, often referred to as ‘raddi’ or scrap, are sold directly from depots to scrap collectors. However, these publishers record them as ‘complimentary copies’, creating a facade of higher circulation figures.

Implications for Advertisers and Publishers

The circulation numbers hold significant weight for advertisers, as they rely on these figures to make decisions about where to place their advertisements. By falsely inflating these numbers, publishers are essentially deceiving advertisers, leading them to invest in platforms that may not have the reach they claim. This malpractice not only affects the financial decisions of advertisers but also erodes the trust built between advertisers and publishers over the years.

Advocating for Transparency

Karnani’s disclosure intends to raise awareness among both advertisers and news publishers about the importance of accurate circulation reporting. By shedding light on these deceptive practices, the director of the Free Press Journal Group is advocating for transparency and integrity within the industry. The need for such transparency is further emphasized by the upcoming changes that Srinivasan K. Swamy, Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC), is set to bring in this year to make circulation numbers more transparent.

As we delve further into the digital age, it is imperative that publishers hold themselves accountable for their actions and strive for integrity in all their dealings. By doing so, they will not only maintain the trust of their advertisers but also uphold the principles of journalism that form the foundation of their industry.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

