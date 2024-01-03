en English
Business

Industrial Sector Forecasts Strong Growth: Jefferies’ Take on 2024

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
Industrial Sector Forecasts Strong Growth: Jefferies' Take on 2024

The industrial sector witnessed a robust growth in earnings during 2023, with predictions hinting at a continued upward trajectory for 2024. Global brokerage firm Jefferies forecasts that industrial companies will experience improved operating leverage, with an increased capital expenditure from both public and private sectors.

Indigenization and Order Book Growth

The focus on indigenization is expected to be a significant positive contributor to the sector. The order books of several key players in the sector have shown remarkable growth. Larsen and Toubro (L&T) achieved a historic high in order inflow with a total order book valued at Rs 4.50 lakh crore, marking a year-on-year increase of 22% in the order book and a surge of 72% in order inflow. ABB India’s order book rose by 14% year-on-year, Siemens’ order book reached Rs 45,518 crore with a 12% year-on-year increase in order inflow, while Thermax’s order book stood at Rs 1,973 crore with a balance of Rs 10,264 crore.

Potential Risks and Stock Recommendations

Despite the optimistic outlook, Jefferies also highlighted potential risks stemming from a forecasted slowdown in government capital expenditures in the upcoming Union Budget. The brokerage firm recommended stocks like L&T, ABB India, Siemens, Thermax, BEL, and Cummins. In comparison to the Nifty 50’s rise of over 18%, L&T shares rose by 64%, ABB India by 78%, Siemens by 43%, Thermax by 64%, BEL by 82%, while Cummins showed muted returns of 0.06% over the past year.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

