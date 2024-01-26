Indraprastha Gas Ltd Reports 41% Surge in Q3 Net Profit Amid Rising Demand for Cleaner Fuels

India's leading CNG retailer, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), has reported a robust 41% surge in its net profit for the third quarter of the fiscal year, hitting a high of INR 392.07 crore. This impressive jump from INR 278.26 crore in the same quarter of the previous year is largely attributed to the increased sales of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and the expanded distribution of piped cooking gas to residential and industrial customers.

CGD Networks and the Growth of IGL

IGL fundamentally operates city gas distribution (CGD) networks, a critical infrastructure for delivering natural gas services to various sectors. The company's success story underscores the profound integration of CNG into the transportation sector and its broad adoption in households for cooking purposes. IGL's financial results reflect the increasing demand for cleaner fuel alternatives, such as CNG, in urban areas, particularly in the context of India's energy landscape, which is evolving towards environmentally friendly fuels to mitigate pollution and reduce dependence on traditional fossil fuels.

The National PNG Drive and India's Energy Future

Aligned with the Prime Minister's vision to increase the share of natural gas in India's energy portfolio to 15% by 2030, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has launched a comprehensive campaign, the National PNG Drive. In collaboration with City Gas Distribution entities, this initiative is aimed at promoting the adoption of piped natural gas (PNG) among households and expanding the consumer base across various segments of the population. The campaign focuses on areas where the gas pipeline network has been established or is planned for the future, facilitating the supply of natural gas to existing registered customers while enrolling new customers for PNG connections.

The Road Ahead: Towards a Gas-Based Economy

As part of the campaign, the targets set for 2032 include installing 12.5 Crore domestic PNG connections and establishing 17,751 CNG stations. With 1.2 Crore domestic PNG connections and 6,159 CNG stations already established as of November 30th, 2023, the National PNG Drive seeks the collective efforts of all stakeholders, including state governments and local bodies, to promote sustainable and clean energy solutions. The conversion to PNG is encouraged through various promotional activities, including door-to-door campaigns and road shows, highlighting the convenience and cost-effectiveness of PNG as a viable alternative for cooking purposes.

The initiative also aims to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels, such as LPG, and conventional fuels like firewood and cow dung, which are considered health hazards. The successful implementation of the National PNG Drive will not only contribute to reducing pollution and improving air quality but also support India's goal of increasing the share of natural gas in its energy mix. This initiative represents a significant step towards creating a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy ecosystem, in line with the country's long-term vision of becoming a gas-based economy.