Indore’s Senior Citizen Police Panchayat Successfully Resolves Senior Citizen Cases

In the bustling city of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, the Senior Citizen Police Panchayat, a dedicated team of counsellors, has achieved a significant feat. The team, amidst a plethora of cases involving senior citizens, emerged victorious by resolving four out of six cases presented before them. The session, held this Wednesday, witnessed the team’s relentless efforts in addressing and resolving a variety of complaints.

Addressing Family Disputes

The first case involved a 70-year-old man from Azad Nagar, who was suffering harassment and neglect at the hands of his elder son. The conflict arose after the division of property among his sons, which led to strained relations within the family. The team, including Dr RD Yadav, Purushottam Yadav, Ramesh Sharma, BD Kushgotiya, Sunny Modi, and Sanjay Sharma, took prompt action. After the counsellors’ intervention, the son promised not to trouble his father anymore, thereby restoring peace in the family.

Resolving Tenant Issues

In the second case, a 66-year-old woman and her son from Nanda Nagar were facing issues with a troublesome female tenant. The persistent troubles led them to seek the counsel of the police panchayat. The situation was critically addressed, leading to the tenant providing a written agreement to vacate the premises, thus putting an end to the ordeal.

The third case featured an 83-year-old woman from the Pardesipura area who complained about a disruptive tenant. However, due to the tenant’s illness, the counselling session was conducted online. The tenant, after the session, agreed to leave the property, thereby resolving the issue.

Settling Neighbour Disputes

Last but not least, a 68-year-old man from the Palasia area had disputes with a neighbour over parking issues. The situation had escalated, causing unnecessary stress to the senior citizen. However, the matter was effectively resolved with the neighbour’s assurance to prevent further issues, restoring harmony in the locality.

The Senior Citizen Police Panchayat’s successful resolution of these cases is a testament to their dedication, empathy, and commitment towards ensuring a peaceful life for senior citizens in Indore.