en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Indore’s Senior Citizen Police Panchayat Successfully Resolves Senior Citizen Cases

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:12 pm EST
Indore’s Senior Citizen Police Panchayat Successfully Resolves Senior Citizen Cases

In the bustling city of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, the Senior Citizen Police Panchayat, a dedicated team of counsellors, has achieved a significant feat. The team, amidst a plethora of cases involving senior citizens, emerged victorious by resolving four out of six cases presented before them. The session, held this Wednesday, witnessed the team’s relentless efforts in addressing and resolving a variety of complaints.

Addressing Family Disputes

The first case involved a 70-year-old man from Azad Nagar, who was suffering harassment and neglect at the hands of his elder son. The conflict arose after the division of property among his sons, which led to strained relations within the family. The team, including Dr RD Yadav, Purushottam Yadav, Ramesh Sharma, BD Kushgotiya, Sunny Modi, and Sanjay Sharma, took prompt action. After the counsellors’ intervention, the son promised not to trouble his father anymore, thereby restoring peace in the family.

Resolving Tenant Issues

In the second case, a 66-year-old woman and her son from Nanda Nagar were facing issues with a troublesome female tenant. The persistent troubles led them to seek the counsel of the police panchayat. The situation was critically addressed, leading to the tenant providing a written agreement to vacate the premises, thus putting an end to the ordeal.

The third case featured an 83-year-old woman from the Pardesipura area who complained about a disruptive tenant. However, due to the tenant’s illness, the counselling session was conducted online. The tenant, after the session, agreed to leave the property, thereby resolving the issue.

Settling Neighbour Disputes

Last but not least, a 68-year-old man from the Palasia area had disputes with a neighbour over parking issues. The situation had escalated, causing unnecessary stress to the senior citizen. However, the matter was effectively resolved with the neighbour’s assurance to prevent further issues, restoring harmony in the locality.

The Senior Citizen Police Panchayat’s successful resolution of these cases is a testament to their dedication, empathy, and commitment towards ensuring a peaceful life for senior citizens in Indore.

0
India Society
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Delhi Police Arrests Two Alleged Sharpshooters Following Confrontation
In a significant breakthrough for the Delhi Crime Branch, two alleged sharpshooters, identified as Kapil, 22, and Rahul, 19, were apprehended following a confrontation with police. The suspects, reported to be part of the notorious Himanshu alias Bhau and Naveen Bali gang, were arrested in Rohtak district, Haryana, after an intense exchange of gunfire. Confrontation
Delhi Police Arrests Two Alleged Sharpshooters Following Confrontation
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
11 mins ago
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
PwC to Guide Future Enterprises Limited's Asset Bidding Process, Lenders Seek Individual Bids
12 mins ago
PwC to Guide Future Enterprises Limited's Asset Bidding Process, Lenders Seek Individual Bids
Petrol Supply Resumes and Vegetable Supply Partially Restored in Bhopal After Truck Drivers' Strike
5 mins ago
Petrol Supply Resumes and Vegetable Supply Partially Restored in Bhopal After Truck Drivers' Strike
GNCC's Assam Girls Battalion Conducts Annual Training Camp to Empower Future Leaders
8 mins ago
GNCC's Assam Girls Battalion Conducts Annual Training Camp to Empower Future Leaders
Death in Paradise: British Woman's Mysterious Demise in South Goa
10 mins ago
Death in Paradise: British Woman's Mysterious Demise in South Goa
Latest Headlines
World News
Tulare County Voices 210 to Host Forum on Election Integrity
15 seconds
Tulare County Voices 210 to Host Forum on Election Integrity
Keisha Nash Whitaker's Death: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of Alcohol Abuse
49 seconds
Keisha Nash Whitaker's Death: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of Alcohol Abuse
East Allegheny Football Coach Dom Pecora Announces Resignation
50 seconds
East Allegheny Football Coach Dom Pecora Announces Resignation
UNH Basketball: New Coach, New Hopes, and a Promise to Defy the Odds
1 min
UNH Basketball: New Coach, New Hopes, and a Promise to Defy the Odds
Josh Martin Leaves Keighley Cougars due to Homesickness
1 min
Josh Martin Leaves Keighley Cougars due to Homesickness
Ryan Swartz's Stellar Performance Leads Portsmouth to Victory
1 min
Ryan Swartz's Stellar Performance Leads Portsmouth to Victory
UNH Men's Hockey: A Season of Triumphs and Challenges
1 min
UNH Men's Hockey: A Season of Triumphs and Challenges
South Carolina's Proposed Bill S.882: Parental Involvement in Minors' Healthcare Decisions
2 mins
South Carolina's Proposed Bill S.882: Parental Involvement in Minors' Healthcare Decisions
Vince Russo Criticizes Modern Wrestling, Praises CM Punk's Humility
2 mins
Vince Russo Criticizes Modern Wrestling, Praises CM Punk's Humility
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app