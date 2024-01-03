Indore’s Collector Empowers Orphan Girls with Scooters, Addresses Civic Issues

In a remarkable act of benevolence, Collector Ilayaraja T of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, empowered four orphan girls with a vital tool for mobility – scooters. This event took place during a public hearing session held at the collector’s office, showcasing the official’s commitment to addressing the concerns of his citizens with tangible solutions.

Empowering Orphans with Mobility

The beneficiaries, Kalpana, Saloni Vishwakarma, Anjali Parmar, and Harmeet Kaur, are residents of an orphanage in Pardesipura. They had been grappling with transportation issues, which had a detrimental effect on their employment prospects. The collector, having been informed of their predicament, arranged for the scooters through the Red Cross, thereby easing their commute and potentially opening up new job opportunities.

Additional Aid and Issues Addressed

In addition to the scooter distribution, the collector also dispersed financial aid amounting to Rs 75,000 to several individuals in dire need. This included a sum of Rs 20,000 to Devendra Yadav and Rs 10,000 to Jyoti Kaushal for medical expenses, and Rs 10,000 for the education of an orphan child.

The public hearing was not solely focused on aid distribution. It also served as a platform for the collector to address issues concerning illegal colonies, housing, parental maintenance, and unlawful occupation. The collector assured prompt resolutions to these problems and instructed officials to take sensitive and immediate action on citizens’ applications. MLA Golu Shukla was among the attendees of this noteworthy event.

Committed to Citizen Welfare

This series of events underscores Collector Ilayaraja T’s dedication to improving the lives of his citizens. By providing mobility and financial assistance to those in need, and by addressing various civic issues, he demonstrated an active commitment to the welfare of his people. Such initiatives, which go beyond mere administration, highlight the human aspect of governance and resonate deeply with the global audience.