en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indore Hosts Pulse Mills Machinery Exhibition, Aims to Address Industry Concerns

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:03 pm EST
Indore Hosts Pulse Mills Machinery Exhibition, Aims to Address Industry Concerns

From the heart of India, Indore, a city in Madhya Pradesh, a significant event is in the offing. Over the course of three days, from February 2 to February 4, the city is setting the stage for a grand exhibition. This is not just any exhibition, but an exploration and celebration of advanced machinery for pulse mills. And it’s not just the locals who are excited. The event is expected to magnetize over 2,000 pulse millers and traders in pulses and food grains each day, with global participation from countries like the US, Japan, Canada, Germany, Turkey, Spain, China, and South Korea.

The Organizers and the Venue

The All India Dal Mill Association, under the leadership of Suresh Agrawal as its president and Dinesh Agarwal as the secretary, is shouldering the responsibility of organizing this three-day event. The chosen venue for this wide-scale event is the Shri Swaminarayan Temple Complex, a landmark of the city.

The Crucible of Innovation and Discussion

Attendees at this event will be treated to a visual and intellectual feast. On display will be modern technologies, machinery parts, and state-of-the-art color sortex machines for pulse milling. But it’s not just about the machines. The convention will also serve as a platform for discussions on a range of industry-related topics. These include the availability of raw materials, GST issues, the impact of packaging, and governmental policies. The aim is clear: to present industry concerns to the Central and state governments for resolution.

Indore: The Pulse of the Industry

Why Indore, one may ask? Well, Indore’s prominence in the pulse industry is underscored by the existence of more than 175 pulse industries within the city alone. This exhibition, marking its fourth occurrence in Indore, is not just a showcase, but a testament to the revolutionary changes in the pulse industry brought about by the latest technological advancements. And it’s not just local companies that are participating. This event has caught the attention of numerous national and international companies, all eager to participate and contribute to this pulsating event.

0
Business India International Relations
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
33 seconds ago
SEC Targets Miami Developer in $93 Million Real Estate Fraud Lawsuit
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has mounted a legal offensive against Miami property developer, Rishi Kapoor, alleging a real estate fraud worth $93 million. Kapoor, former CEO of Location Ventures, is now under siege from a lawsuit unsealed in a Florida federal court, spotlighting the intricate dance of power, ambition, and seismic shifts
SEC Targets Miami Developer in $93 Million Real Estate Fraud Lawsuit
Fidelity's Spot Bitcoin ETF Gets Nod from CBOE: A Leap Towards Regulatory Approval
5 mins ago
Fidelity's Spot Bitcoin ETF Gets Nod from CBOE: A Leap Towards Regulatory Approval
Federal Reserve Considers Ending Quantitative Tightening Sooner Than Expected
7 mins ago
Federal Reserve Considers Ending Quantitative Tightening Sooner Than Expected
Significant Industrial Land Parcel in Mead, Colorado Acquired for $12.3M
1 min ago
Significant Industrial Land Parcel in Mead, Colorado Acquired for $12.3M
ASX Continues to Slump Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Rate Cut Uncertainties
1 min ago
ASX Continues to Slump Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Rate Cut Uncertainties
Telus and Enbridge: Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Potential for Canadian Investors
4 mins ago
Telus and Enbridge: Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Potential for Canadian Investors
Latest Headlines
World News
Wayne Rooney Dismissed as Birmingham City Manager in Shocking Turn of Events
21 seconds
Wayne Rooney Dismissed as Birmingham City Manager in Shocking Turn of Events
Maine's PFAS Reporting Law: A Beacon of Transparency in Tackling 'Forever Chemicals'
24 seconds
Maine's PFAS Reporting Law: A Beacon of Transparency in Tackling 'Forever Chemicals'
Poor Health Worker Attitudes Deter Malaria Vaccination Uptake in Kenya
32 seconds
Poor Health Worker Attitudes Deter Malaria Vaccination Uptake in Kenya
AEW Collision: House of Black Set to Face FTR in Anticipated Tag Team Match
43 seconds
AEW Collision: House of Black Set to Face FTR in Anticipated Tag Team Match
Pakistan Forms Technical Working Group for National Resuscitation Guidelines
1 min
Pakistan Forms Technical Working Group for National Resuscitation Guidelines
Mount Pleasant FC Clinches Decisive Victory in St Ann Premier League Derby
1 min
Mount Pleasant FC Clinches Decisive Victory in St Ann Premier League Derby
UGA Emerges as Top Spender in College Football Recruiting
1 min
UGA Emerges as Top Spender in College Football Recruiting
Public Health Vending Machines: An Innovative Lifeline in Taylor County
2 mins
Public Health Vending Machines: An Innovative Lifeline in Taylor County
Gujarat’s CM Criticizes Municipal Inefficiencies, Gift City Grabs Attention, & Political Influence Shifts South
2 mins
Gujarat’s CM Criticizes Municipal Inefficiencies, Gift City Grabs Attention, & Political Influence Shifts South
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app