Indore Hosts Pulse Mills Machinery Exhibition, Aims to Address Industry Concerns

From the heart of India, Indore, a city in Madhya Pradesh, a significant event is in the offing. Over the course of three days, from February 2 to February 4, the city is setting the stage for a grand exhibition. This is not just any exhibition, but an exploration and celebration of advanced machinery for pulse mills. And it’s not just the locals who are excited. The event is expected to magnetize over 2,000 pulse millers and traders in pulses and food grains each day, with global participation from countries like the US, Japan, Canada, Germany, Turkey, Spain, China, and South Korea.

The Organizers and the Venue

The All India Dal Mill Association, under the leadership of Suresh Agrawal as its president and Dinesh Agarwal as the secretary, is shouldering the responsibility of organizing this three-day event. The chosen venue for this wide-scale event is the Shri Swaminarayan Temple Complex, a landmark of the city.

The Crucible of Innovation and Discussion

Attendees at this event will be treated to a visual and intellectual feast. On display will be modern technologies, machinery parts, and state-of-the-art color sortex machines for pulse milling. But it’s not just about the machines. The convention will also serve as a platform for discussions on a range of industry-related topics. These include the availability of raw materials, GST issues, the impact of packaging, and governmental policies. The aim is clear: to present industry concerns to the Central and state governments for resolution.

Indore: The Pulse of the Industry

Why Indore, one may ask? Well, Indore’s prominence in the pulse industry is underscored by the existence of more than 175 pulse industries within the city alone. This exhibition, marking its fourth occurrence in Indore, is not just a showcase, but a testament to the revolutionary changes in the pulse industry brought about by the latest technological advancements. And it’s not just local companies that are participating. This event has caught the attention of numerous national and international companies, all eager to participate and contribute to this pulsating event.