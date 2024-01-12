en English
India

Indore Crowned India’s Cleanest City Seventh Year in a Row

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:52 pm EST
Indore Crowned India’s Cleanest City Seventh Year in a Row

For the seventh year running, Indore, nestled in the heart of Madhya Pradesh, has clinched the title of India’s cleanest city in the Union government’s Swachh Survekshan 2023. The city shares this honor with Surat, a bustling metropolis in Gujarat. Indore’s commitment to cleanliness and sustainability is reflected in its allocation of approximately ₹200 crore annually to its waste management system.

Self-sustainable Waste Management

The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has created an impressive self-sustaining model, with the city’s waste management funding partially offset by the revenue generated from the very waste it manages. The IMC receives royalties from private firms for providing wet waste to a bio-CNG ‘gobar dhan’ plant and dry waste to another processing facility, earning ₹2.52 crore and ₹1.43 crore respectively.

Additional Revenue Streams

Indore is not just managing waste but turning it into a lucrative business. The IMC generates around ₹9 crore annually from the sale of carbon credits in the international market. The civic body has also earned Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) credits through the proactive recycling of banned single-use plastics.

Citywide Participation

The cleanliness drive in Indore is not limited to the IMC. Over 650,000 residential, commercial, and industrial units contribute to the cause by paying a conservancy cess. Additionally, the city enforces fines for littering, promoting cleanliness as a shared responsibility. Indore’s fleet of 850 vehicles collect 692 tonnes of wet waste, 683 tonnes of dry waste, and 179 tonnes of plastic waste daily, ensuring a pristine cityscape.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

India

