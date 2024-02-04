Indore Boosts Eco-tourism with New Park and Sanctuary Renovation

Indore, a bustling city nestled in the heart of India, is poised to amplify its allure for tourists with a dual developmental initiative. The city plans to establish a comprehensive eco-tourism and adventure park in Umrikheda and revamp the existing Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary. With these enhancements, the city of Indore aims to offer a captivating blend of natural beauty and recreational activities, aiming to draw tourists from across the region.

Unveiling the Umrikheda Eco-tourism Park

On the outskirts of Indore, the proposed eco-tourism park, sprawling across 290 hectares, is set to become an enticing destination for nature and adventure enthusiasts. The proposed park, estimated to cost around 7 crore Indian Rupees, is envisioned to be a hub of nature-infused attractions and amenities. These include 15 cottages, 15 Swiss tents, 20 additional tents, an adventure park, children's park, watch towers, butterfly park, herbs park, and an open-air theatre. Additionally, plans to create a trekking trail, cycling trail, a lotus pond, and landscape work are also part of the proposal, reflecting a well-rounded approach to eco-tourism.

Solar Power: A Sustainable Undertone

The eco-tourism park in Umrikheda, beyond its exciting attractions, is also set to incorporate sustainable elements. A solar power system will be deployed to meet the park's energy needs, and a cafe and restaurant will be established to cater to the gastronomical needs of the visitors. This commitment to sustainable practices is a testament to the city's dedication to preserving the environment while enhancing tourist attractions.

Revitalizing the Ralamandal Sanctuary

Parallel to the development of the eco-tourism park, the Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary is set for an extensive overhaul. Spanning over 190 hectares, the sanctuary will see improvements funded by a proposed budget of 3 crore 94 lakh Indian Rupees. This renovation aims to rejuvenate the sanctuary, making it more appealing to tourists from nearby districts such as Ujjain, Dewas, Khandwa, Dhar, Shajapur, Sehore, and Bhopal, thereby providing an enchanting alternative to visiting a National Park.

The dual developmental initiative in Indore is a shining example of a city's commitment to eco-tourism. By blending nature, adventure, and sustainability, Indore is set to become a more attractive destination for tourists, offering a sanctuary-like experience close to home. The eco-tourism park and Ralamandal Sanctuary, once completed, will not only boost the city's tourism sector but also contribute significantly to the local economy.