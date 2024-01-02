IndiGrid Secures Major Interstate Transmission Projects; SECI Invites Bids for Solar PV Power Projects

India Grid, popularly known as IndiGrid, secures two key interstate transmission projects with a combined capital expenditure surpassing Rs 1,000 crore. The projects were procured through a Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process and recognized with Letters of Intent from REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited.

Greenfield Projects Under BOOT Model

The two greenfield projects will operate under the Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) model for a period of 35 years. The expected completion timeline for both is within 24 months. The first project is centred on the evacuation of power from the Dhule 2GW renewable energy zone, which will generate annual transmission charges of Rs 53 crore once commissioned. The second project involves the establishment of the Western Region Expansion Scheme XXXIII (WRES-XXXIII) Part-C, anticipated to bring in annual transmission charges of Rs 62.5 crore post commissioning.

IndiGrid’s Significant Step

IndiGrid, India’s pioneering listed power sector infrastructure investment trust, perceives these projects as a significant stride in its operational growth. The announcement refrained from including any modifications from the LatestLY Staff, indicating direct sourcing from a syndicated news feed.

Solar Energy Corp. Of India Invites Bids

In related news, Solar Energy Corp. Of India (SECI) is inviting bids to develop 1.5 GW of solar PV power projects on a build-own-operate basis. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the interstate transmission system. The bidding process is slated to close on January 31. SECI’s approach is to enter into a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders. The power procured from these projects is planned to be sold to various buying entities across India.

Power Grid Corporation’s New Venture

The state-owned Power Grid Corporation of India has secured a crucial interstate power transmission project aimed at harnessing energy from a 20 GW Renewable Energy Zone in Rajasthan. The Letter of Intent for this important venture was issued in the last month of 2023. The project involves establishing two 765 kilovolt D C transmission lines that will travel between Rajasthan and Delhi, coupled with associated bay extension works at existing substations. Power Grid Corporation shares hit a 52 week high of Rs 240.10 on 2 January.