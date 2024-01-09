IndiGo Revamps Preferred Seating Charges: Aligns with Ancillary Revenue Strategy

IndiGo, India’s market-leading airline, has revamped the pricing structure for preferred seating across its fleet. In a move designed to enhance ancillary revenues, the airline has hiked the charges for front row seats, known for their additional legroom. The updated rates now require passengers opting for window or aisle seats in the front row of an A321 aircraft with 222 seats to fork out ₹2,000. Those choosing an aisle seat in the same front row will be charged ₹1,500. For the second and third rows, a flat rate of ₹400 applies to all seat types.

Reflecting Ancillary Revenue Strategy

The airline has been clear that passengers who do not wish to purchase a preferred seat still have the option to select any available free seat, or they will be assigned one at no cost during airport check-in. This policy is consistent across different aircraft in IndiGo’s fleet, including the A321 with 232 seats and the A320 with 180 seats. The decision to revise seat selection fees is a cornerstone of the airline’s ancillary revenue strategy, which offers passengers the choice for additional comfort at a price, while also allowing others to fly without incurring these extra charges.

IndiGo’s Ancillary Revenue Drive

The largest airline in India, IndiGo commands a market share of just over 60%. Its increased seat-selection charges, which now cap at ₹2000, reflect a 33% increase at the upper end. This change follows closely on the heels of the airline’s decision to withdraw fuel charges, leading to a reduction in airfares by up to ₹1,000 on certain routes. The fuel charge, introduced in October 2023, was withdrawn in response to the recent reduction in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices. With the removal of the fuel charge, an IndiGo passenger’s overall ticket price will see a decrease by at least ₹300 and up to ₹1,000.

A Strategy that Pays Off

The airline’s strategy seems to be paying off, with IndiGo reporting an ancillary revenue of ₹1551 crores in its recent quarter. This includes proceeds from seat and meal selections, along with other available combinations. IndiGo’s move to increase preferred seating charges while retaining free seating options is a testament to its commitment to offering customer choice, even as it navigates the thin line between passenger comfort and revenue generation.