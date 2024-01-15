en English
Aviation

Indigo Pilot Assaulted by Passenger Over Delay Announcement

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
In an alarming incident, an Indigo flight pilot was assaulted by a passenger while making an announcement concerning a delay in departure at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The occurrence, captured in a video that has since gone viral, has prompted an investigation by the aviation security agency. IndiGo has formally lodged a complaint against the passenger, and Delhi police have pledged to take appropriate legal action.

Unruly Passenger Turns Violent Due to Flight Delay

The chaos unfolded due to heavy fog and adverse weather conditions, which led to delays and diversions of almost a dozen flights to Delhi. The passenger, identified as Sahil Kataraia, reportedly lost his patience during the prolonged waiting period and resorted to physically assaulting the pilot as he made the delay announcement. The video of this shocking incident has been widely circulated on social media, drawing condemnation from viewers.

Legal Action and Investigation Underway

In the aftermath of the assault, IndiGo filed a complaint against the passenger, and the Delhi Police initiated legal proceedings. Footage from the incident showed Kataraia apologizing as he was taken into police custody. In a statement, IndiGo attributed the delays to low visibility and dense fog conditions in North India, expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers.

Aviation Security Agency Steps In

As the video of the assault continues to stir public outrage, the aviation security agency has launched a full-fledged investigation. The agency is probing the circumstances that led to the assault, the security measures in place, and the actions taken post-incident. As the dust settles on this incident, the aviation community and the public alike await the outcome of this investigation, hoping for stringent measures against such unruly behavior on flights.

Aviation India Society
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

