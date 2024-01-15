en English
Aviation

Indigo Pilot Assaulted by Passenger During Flight Delay Announcement

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
Indigo Pilot Assaulted by Passenger During Flight Delay Announcement

In a startling incident that unfolded at Delhi Airport, a passenger, identified as Sahil Kataria, physically assaulted an Indigo pilot during a live announcement of a flight delay. The confrontation, captured on video, has stirred a wave of reactions and has reignited a discussion about the stressors airline employees endure, the vital role passenger conduct plays in aviation safety, and the necessity for robust policies to protect workers.

An Unruly Encounter

The episode unfolded amidst dense fog, which prompted the delay of Indigo flight 6E-2175 from Delhi to Goa. As the pilot, Anup Kumar, informed passengers of the situation, Kataria launched his attack. The unsettling footage quickly became a viral sensation on social media, attracting attention from notable figures, including Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey.

Swift Intervention and Legal Proceedings

CISF personnel intervened promptly, escorting the unruly passenger off the aircraft. Kumar filed a complaint against Kataria, prompting the registration of an FIR under IPC sections pertaining to punishment for voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint. Indigo Airlines has also convened an internal committee to address the incident and is in the process of filing an official case.

Reactions and Implications

The incident sparked calls for Kataria’s inclusion on the ‘no-fly list,’ as per regulatory guidelines. This event occurs against a backdrop of significant disruptions at Delhi airport, where, according to flight tracker website flightradar24, 110 flights were delayed and 79 flights were cancelled, with the average delay reaching 50 minutes. This situation has amplified the frustration of passengers already grappling with extensive flight disruptions, raising concerns about the need for better management and mitigation strategies in the aviation industry.

Aviation India Safety
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

