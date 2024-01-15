en English
Aviation

Indigo Pilot Assaulted by Passenger During Delay Announcement

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Indigo Pilot Assaulted by Passenger During Delay Announcement

The tranquility of a routine flight from Delhi to Goa was shattered on Sunday, when an irate passenger assaulted Anup Kumar, the pilot of an Indigo flight. The incident occurred during an announcement about the delayed departure. A video recording of the incident, showing the passenger striking the pilot, has gone viral on social media.

Incident Amidst Chaos at IGI Airport

As the pilot was explaining the delay around 1 pm, the passenger, identified as Sahil Kataraia, ran from the back of the aircraft and assaulted him. The shocking incident took place against a backdrop of chaos at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, where dense fog and adverse weather conditions resulted in delays and diversions of multiple flights. As a result, hundreds of passengers were left stranded, with nearly a dozen flights diverted due to the unfavourable weather conditions that day.

Legal Proceedings and Investigations Underway

Following the assault, IndiGo filed a formal complaint against Kataraia. The Delhi police have begun legal proceedings based on the complaint received. Meanwhile, the aviation security agency launched an investigation into the incident. Social media users expressed their outrage at the assault, with many demanding that the passenger be placed on a No Fly List and charged for the assault.

Flight Delays and Cancellations

The incident added to the turmoil at the IGI airport where more than 100 flights were delayed and over 70 cancelled due to the chilling weather conditions. These affected flight operations not only in Delhi but also in Kolkata, compounding the frustration among passengers. The new pilot, who was assaulted, had replaced the previous crew due to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms after several hours of delay.

0
Aviation India Security
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

