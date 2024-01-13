IndiGo Passengers, Including Actor Radhika Apte, Stranded on Aerobridge Amid Crew Absence

On Monday, passengers bound for Bhubaneswar on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport faced severe distress as they were held up on the aerobridge for hours. The passengers were exposed to uncomfortable conditions, including a lack of air circulation, owing to an absence of the IndiGo crew.

Passengers Stranded on Aerobridge

The usual hustle and bustle at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport took an unexpected turn as passengers found themselves stranded on the aerobridge. Despite directives from the ground staff to commence boarding, the absence of the IndiGo crew resulted in passengers being stuck on the aerobridge, with poor air circulation exacerbating their discomfort.

Escalation of Tensions

The situation spiraled out of control, with visuals capturing intense exchanges between exasperated passengers and airport staff. Eventually, the aerobridge door was unlatched, allowing passengers to return to the boarding station, providing some relief after the ordeal.

High Profile Passenger Expresses Frustration

Among the passengers was actor Radhika Apte, who took to Instagram to voice her frustration. She shared a video of passengers trapped behind the locked glass door of the aerobridge, shedding light on the chaotic scene. The video served as a stark reminder of the distress the passengers endured during the delay.

An IndiGo spokesperson later addressed the incident, attributing the delay to “operational reasons” and expressing an apology for the inconvenience caused to passengers. This incident marks a troubling period for the airline, which has faced multiple delays in recent times, causing significant disruption for passengers.