en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

IndiGo Kicks Off 2024 with a New Year Sale on Domestic and International Flights

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:05 pm EST
IndiGo Kicks Off 2024 with a New Year Sale on Domestic and International Flights

India’s leading airline, IndiGo, is ringing in the New Year with a notable sale for its domestic and international flights. The sale, which is available from January 9 to January 11, 2024, offers heavily discounted rates starting from Rs 1,799 for domestic flights and Rs 3,591 for international flights. These promotional fares are applicable for travel dates spanning from January 9, 2024, to October 2, 2024.

IndiGo’s Commitment to Accessible Air Travel

Vinay Malhotra, the Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, accentuated the company’s dedication to making air travel more accessible to the masses. He reiterated IndiGo’s unwavering commitment to offering affordable, punctual, and hassle-free services across its extensive network. The airline is embracing the new year as a splendid opportunity to set innovative industry standards, ramp up customer satisfaction, and deliver unmatched travel experiences.

IndiGo’s Strategic Moves

Earlier this month, IndiGo eliminated a fuel surcharge that was formerly incorporated into ticket prices. This strategic move is anticipated to decrease airfares by up to Rs 1,000 on certain long-distance routes. In addition to this, IndiGo has strategically increased the charges for front seats with extra legroom to as much as Rs 2,000. This price adjustment is a testament to the airline’s dedication to offering superior comfort and convenience to its patrons.

New Destination Launches and Route Reintroductions

IndiGo is not just stopping at discounted tickets and service adjustments. The airline is also expanding its reach through the launch of new destinations and reintroduction of certain routes. These expansions aim to further enhance customer satisfaction and provide unparalleled travel experiences, marking a promising start to 2024.

0
Business India Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Ayaneo Unveils Next Lite Handheld Gaming PC with Preinstalled SteamOS
In the world of handheld gaming PCs, Ayaneo has made a name for itself with its innovative and high-performance devices. The latest addition to this lineage is the Next Lite, marking a significant milestone as the first non-Valve handheld to feature preinstalled SteamOS. This move signals a potential shift in the handheld gaming market, one
Ayaneo Unveils Next Lite Handheld Gaming PC with Preinstalled SteamOS
Global Economic and Political Updates From the Financial Times UK Edition
5 mins ago
Global Economic and Political Updates From the Financial Times UK Edition
Federal Government Warns Supermarkets Amid Rising Prices
10 mins ago
Federal Government Warns Supermarkets Amid Rising Prices
SEC Greenlights Vaneck's Spot Bitcoin ETF: A Milestone for Cryptocurrency
2 mins ago
SEC Greenlights Vaneck's Spot Bitcoin ETF: A Milestone for Cryptocurrency
Navigating the Financial Landscape and Market Trends in Early 2024
2 mins ago
Navigating the Financial Landscape and Market Trends in Early 2024
IRS Sets January 29 as Start of 2023 Tax Filing Season; Introduces New Tools
3 mins ago
IRS Sets January 29 as Start of 2023 Tax Filing Season; Introduces New Tools
Latest Headlines
World News
Italy Advocates for Diplomacy Coupled with Military Aid in Ukraine Conflict
11 seconds
Italy Advocates for Diplomacy Coupled with Military Aid in Ukraine Conflict
House Republicans Navigate Complex Political Dynamics
41 seconds
House Republicans Navigate Complex Political Dynamics
Navigating the Financial Landscape and Market Trends in Early 2024
2 mins
Navigating the Financial Landscape and Market Trends in Early 2024
Debate Sparks as Ishan Kishan Excluded from Indian Cricket Team
3 mins
Debate Sparks as Ishan Kishan Excluded from Indian Cricket Team
Global Events Unfold in Thursday's Financial Times: A Comprehensive Overview
3 mins
Global Events Unfold in Thursday's Financial Times: A Comprehensive Overview
Plant-Based Diets Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Finds
3 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Finds
Armed Intruders Disrupt Live TV Broadcast Amidst State of Emergency in Ecuador
4 mins
Armed Intruders Disrupt Live TV Broadcast Amidst State of Emergency in Ecuador
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Risk, Study Shows
6 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Risk, Study Shows
Man Dies in NSW South Coast Car Crash, Boy Hospitalized
6 mins
Man Dies in NSW South Coast Car Crash, Boy Hospitalized
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
1 hour
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
10 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app