IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Patna Due to Technical Issue

An IndiGo flight, bearing the number 6E 2074, set off from Patna to Delhi on January 3, 2024, was forced to retrace its flight path back to the Patna airport due to a sudden technical issue that arose post-takeoff. The plane carried a total of 187 passengers and was able to land safely back in Patna without causing any harm or distress to those on board.

Technical Snag Forces Return

The exact cause behind the technical snag remains unclear. However, it was severe enough to prompt the pilots to request for an immediate return to the Patna airport. The flight had been in the air for only a short while when it was compelled to reverse its path. The flight had departed at 12:40 PM and was scheduled to reach Delhi, but the technical issue led to an unexpected change in plans.

Ensuring Safety and Compliance

Post the safe landing, in accordance with safety regulations, the aircraft was immediately taken for a comprehensive inspection to ascertain the root cause of the technical issue. This examination is essential to prevent potential mishaps in future flights. According to the Patna airport director, the aircraft was grounded at the time of reporting this incident.

Passenger Convenience Amidst Unforeseen Circumstances

In light of these unforeseen circumstances, IndiGo decided to cancel the flight for the rest of the day. The airline, understanding the inconvenience caused to its passengers, offered them the choice to either receive a refund or to make alternate travel arrangements. In addition to this incident, IndiGo also announced disruptions in flight operations in several Indian cities, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna, and Bhopal, due to unfavourable weather conditions. The airline urged its passengers to check the status of their flights before making their way to the airport, in an attempt to minimize any further inconvenience.