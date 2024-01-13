en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

IndiGo Flight Forced to Land in Dhaka: Passengers Stranded for Hours

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:52 pm EST
IndiGo Flight Forced to Land in Dhaka: Passengers Stranded for Hours

An IndiGo flight, originating from Mumbai and destined for Guwahati, found itself in an unexpected detour, forcing an emergency landing in Dhaka, Bangladesh, due to the cloak of dense fog. The aircraft, which was over 400 kilometers away from its intended destination in Assam, could not secure its landing at the Guwahati airport.

Stranded in Bangladesh

Among the bewildered passengers was a notable political figure, Suraj Singh Thakur, the former Mumbai Youth Congress chief. Thakur was traveling to join a significant political event, the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, in Imphal. The unexpected diversion left him and his fellow passengers in a precarious situation – in Bangladesh without their passports.

Long Hours on the Tarmac

As per international regulations, the passengers were not allowed to disembark and found themselves confined within the aircraft. Thakur, in a social media post, shared his ordeal of being stranded on the foreign tarmac for over nine grueling hours, as they awaited clearance for their onward journey to Manipur for the political event.

Uncertain Reasons behind the Diversion

The reasons behind the unexpected diversion of the flight to Dhaka, beyond the stated fog issue, remain unclear. At the time of the report, IndiGo, the airline operating the flight, had not issued any statement regarding the incident, leaving questions unanswered and speculations rife.

0
Bangladesh India Travel & Tourism
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
15 mins ago
Discovery of Crude Bomb-Like Objects Sparks Security Concerns at Islamic University, Bangladesh
In a startling incident, the Islamic University in Kushtia, Bangladesh, became the backdrop for a concerning security breach. Six crude bomb-like objects were discovered in scattered locations across the campus, inciting alarm and prompting immediate action from the university’s proctorial body and the local police. Discovery and Neutralization of Threat The crude objects were unearthed
Discovery of Crude Bomb-Like Objects Sparks Security Concerns at Islamic University, Bangladesh
Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct
2 hours ago
Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct
BSF Detains Indian Woman at Bangladesh Border, Seizes Bangladeshi Taka
2 hours ago
BSF Detains Indian Woman at Bangladesh Border, Seizes Bangladeshi Taka
Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge: The Atal Setu
22 mins ago
Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge: The Atal Setu
Mongla: A Rising Sanctuary for Climate-Displaced Individuals in Bangladesh
31 mins ago
Mongla: A Rising Sanctuary for Climate-Displaced Individuals in Bangladesh
Bangladesh: A Beacon of Determination and Progress in Development Journey
1 hour ago
Bangladesh: A Beacon of Determination and Progress in Development Journey
Latest Headlines
World News
Insurance Agent Turns Laughter into Wellness with Unique Exercise Program
1 min
Insurance Agent Turns Laughter into Wellness with Unique Exercise Program
Angel and Humberto Triumph over LWO in WWE SmackDown: Carlito's Surprise Return Sparks Chaos
1 min
Angel and Humberto Triumph over LWO in WWE SmackDown: Carlito's Surprise Return Sparks Chaos
Blacktail Mountain Ski Area Announces Opening Amid Challenging Conditions
4 mins
Blacktail Mountain Ski Area Announces Opening Amid Challenging Conditions
BYU Football Welcomes Kevin Gilbride as New Tight Ends Coach
4 mins
BYU Football Welcomes Kevin Gilbride as New Tight Ends Coach
Wichita Welcomes PBA Players Championship to Kick Off 66th Season
4 mins
Wichita Welcomes PBA Players Championship to Kick Off 66th Season
Felony Murder Charge for Drug Supplier in Dunwoody Overdose Case
4 mins
Felony Murder Charge for Drug Supplier in Dunwoody Overdose Case
Marianne Williamson: A Journey of Personal Growth and Political Aspiration
4 mins
Marianne Williamson: A Journey of Personal Growth and Political Aspiration
Rep. Dean Phillips: An Intimate Look at His Family's Influence on His Political Journey
5 mins
Rep. Dean Phillips: An Intimate Look at His Family's Influence on His Political Journey
From Death to Life: The Miraculous Revival of Darshan Singh Brar
5 mins
From Death to Life: The Miraculous Revival of Darshan Singh Brar
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app