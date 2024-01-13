IndiGo Flight Forced to Land in Dhaka: Passengers Stranded for Hours

An IndiGo flight, originating from Mumbai and destined for Guwahati, found itself in an unexpected detour, forcing an emergency landing in Dhaka, Bangladesh, due to the cloak of dense fog. The aircraft, which was over 400 kilometers away from its intended destination in Assam, could not secure its landing at the Guwahati airport.

Stranded in Bangladesh

Among the bewildered passengers was a notable political figure, Suraj Singh Thakur, the former Mumbai Youth Congress chief. Thakur was traveling to join a significant political event, the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, in Imphal. The unexpected diversion left him and his fellow passengers in a precarious situation – in Bangladesh without their passports.

Long Hours on the Tarmac

As per international regulations, the passengers were not allowed to disembark and found themselves confined within the aircraft. Thakur, in a social media post, shared his ordeal of being stranded on the foreign tarmac for over nine grueling hours, as they awaited clearance for their onward journey to Manipur for the political event.

Uncertain Reasons behind the Diversion

The reasons behind the unexpected diversion of the flight to Dhaka, beyond the stated fog issue, remain unclear. At the time of the report, IndiGo, the airline operating the flight, had not issued any statement regarding the incident, leaving questions unanswered and speculations rife.