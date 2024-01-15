India’s Wholesale Price Index Rises 0.73% YoY in December, Signifying Inflation Uptick

India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) witnessed a year-on-year increase of 0.73% in December, reflecting a subtle rise in inflation within the country’s economy. The WPI serves as a critical gauge of changes in the price levels of goods in the wholesale market. This data, which compares with the prices in December of the previous year, provides insights into the inflation trends over a 12-month period.

WPI and its Impact on the Indian Economy

The rise in the WPI underscores changes in the cost of production and distribution of goods. These changes can eventually affect retail prices and consumers’ cost of living. The upsurge in the wholesale price index could have diverse implications for the Indian economy, including monetary policy decisions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), impacts on business profit margins, and the overall economic growth trajectory.

Driving Factors and Implications

The increase in wholesale prices for the second consecutive month was primarily due to the rise in prices of food articles, machinery and equipment, other manufacturing, other transport equipment, and computer, electronics, and optical products. Despite the slower-than-expected rise, the surge in food prices to 5.39% year-on-year played a significant role in this increment.

Monitoring Inflation Trends

Policymakers, economists, and businesses closely monitor the WPI data to gauge inflationary trends. This information aids in making informed decisions regarding fiscal and monetary measures. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December also surged to a four-month high of 5.69 per cent. The RBI has maintained steady interest rates while highlighting the potential risks associated with the rising food inflation in the last two months of 2023.