India’s Wheat Inventories to Stay Above Buffer Norm Despite Lowest Stock Levels in Seven Years

India’s wheat reservoirs are anticipated to maintain above the bare minimum buffer requirement, despite the ongoing sale of the grain from state reserves. This move has led to the lowest stock levels in a span of seven years, a scenario that has not been witnessed since 2017. Food Corporation of India’s Chairman, Ashok Kumar Meena, revealed that as of January 1, the wheat stocks in state warehouses stood at 16.47 million metric tons.

Government’s Efforts to Stabilize Prices

The Indian government has been actively selling wheat to bulk buyers through the open market sale scheme (OMSS) as a strategic move to stabilize prices. A record 5.8 million tons of wheat have been sold since June 1. Despite speculations that the OMSS would significantly reduce the stocks to below 6 million tons, Meena reassured that the inventories would not plummet below the buffer norm of 7.46 million tons when the new marketing year commences on April 1.

India’s Stance on Wheat Production and Export

India, holding the position of the second-largest wheat producer globally, had imposed a ban on wheat exports in 2022. This action followed a heat wave that severely affected output, coupled with an increased overseas demand triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The domestic wheat prices have been soaring higher than the government’s set minimum support price. The production last year is estimated to be 10% lower than the farm ministry’s record projection of 112.74 million metric tons.

Rice Inventories Remain High

On the other hand, rice inventories are sufficiently high, with stocks standing at 18.05 million tons on January 1. This figure is well above the buffer norm of 7.6 million tons. Despite lower rice procurement this year, Meena affirmed that the availability of rice would not be impacted.