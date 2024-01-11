en English
Business

India’s Vision for 2027: Developed Status and Technological Progress

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
India's Vision for 2027: Developed Status and Technological Progress

In a powerful stance on India’s future, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the nation’s ambition to achieve developed status by 2027, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. This statement was made at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a prestigious event that brings together thought leaders and innovators from around the world.

Setting the Stage for the Amrit Period

Vaishnaw emphasized the significance of the Amrit period, a time of preparation and strategic planning, laying the groundwork for India’s ascent to global prominence. A key element of this preparation involved the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with influential companies worldwide, fostering partnerships that will propel India towards its ambitious goal.

Efficiency and Dedication: The Micron Example

Vaishnaw highlighted the swift execution of Micron Technology, the American producer of computer memory and computer data storage. Micron’s journey from MoU signing to the construction of a factory on Indian soil took just 90 days. This rapid transition is an exemplary reflection of the efficiency and dedication required to realize India’s vision.

Nurturing Talent: A Proposed Center of Excellence

Expressing gratitude to Namtech for talent development, Vaishnaw extended an invitation to Micron to establish a Center of Excellence for Semiconductors at IIT Gandhinagar. This center aims to be a hub for nurturing a talented workforce, thereby meeting the semiconductor industry’s demand. The Minister sought approval from the Chief Minister to proceed with the establishment, stressing the need for research and development in the semiconductor industry. Such a center is expected to catalyze innovation and significantly contribute to India’s technological progress.

Vaishnaw’s statements reaffirm the government’s commitment to leveraging technology for economic growth and innovation. The proposed research center is expected to advance India’s capabilities in the semiconductor industry, furthering the nation’s technological growth and economic development.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

