India

India’s Urgent Need for Technology to Achieve SDGs by 2030

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:44 am EST
India's Urgent Need for Technology to Achieve SDGs by 2030

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), unanimously adopted by member states in 2015, serve as a beacon for addressing global challenges. They aim to eradicate poverty, redress inequality, combat climate change, fend environmental degradation, and promote justice. India, as a signatory to these noble goals, grapples with the formidable task of realizing these aims by 2030. A significant impediment, currently stalling this progress, is the unequal access to technology, which hampers infrastructure development and broad societal advancement.

(Read Also: Nifty50 and X Corp: A Tale of Downturn in Indian Stock Market)

India: A Nation Struggling With Unequal Access to Technology

The current situation in India manifests a conspicuous lack of collaboration among various stakeholders. This lack of unity widens resource gaps and curtails the nation’s capacity to achieve the SDGs. Technology is universally acknowledged as a potent tool in bridging these gaps and accelerating progress. Yet, its distribution across the vast Indian landscape is inconsistent, leaving many regions bereft of its transformative power.

Technology: A Beacon of Hope

Indian initiatives like Digital India and Aadhar have demonstrated the transformative potential of technology, streamlining services and enhancing access. Harnessing technology is, thus, a critical determinant in India’s pursuit of the SDGs. More than a convenience, it is a necessity for comprehensive development. The urgency of utilizing technological solutions, however, has to be underscored.

(Read Also: RBI Increases Bulk Deposit Limit for Co-operative Banks in Tier 3 and 4 Cities)

The Consequences of Inaction

Failure to address these challenges promptly risks turning the 2030 Agenda into a missed opportunity, a lament echoed in UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ statement that the agenda could become an ‘epitaph for a world that might have been’. This statement underscores the urgency of the task at hand and the grave consequences of inaction. The SDGs are not mere aspirational targets but an urgent call to action for all nations, and particularly for India, a country standing at the crossroads of development and disparity.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

