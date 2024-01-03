en English
India’s Urban Transformation: Steering towards a Sustainable Future

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:57 am EST
India’s Urban Transformation: Steering towards a Sustainable Future

The fabric of India is undergoing a profound change. The United Nations estimates that by 2047, nearly half of the country’s populace will inhabit urban areas. This urban shift is turning cities into economic engines, contributing more than 70% of India’s GDP. Yet, the surge towards urbanization carries with it the specters of overcrowding, infrastructure pressure, and environmental damage. The transformation isn’t limited to the major cities – rural regions expanding into peri-urban zones and smaller towns are feeling the twinge of urban sprawl.

Steering Urbanization with Smart Cities Mission

In response to these challenges, the Indian government’s Smart Cities Mission elbows its way to the forefront. By harnessing the prowess of technology, it aims to shape more livable, sustainable, and inclusive urban landscapes. Progress has been made in areas of e-governance, waste management, and public transportation. Yet, hurdles persist, including funding constraints, technical skill shortages, and the need for increased citizen engagement.

Embracing Environmental Sustainability

Environmental sustainability has emerged as a critical pillar in this urbanizing narrative. Initiatives like the Whole Life Carbon Assessments (WLCA) are in place to curb the carbon footprint of buildings and infrastructure. The face of urban transportation and infrastructure is morphing, with fresh metro systems and digital solutions like ride-hailing apps enhancing mobility while cutting down on congestion.

Changing Housing Landscape

The housing sector isn’t left untouched. Efforts are underway to provide affordable homes through schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), even as the demand for luxury housing surges. The social landscape of urban India is diversifying too, influenced by global cultures, spawning new subcultures, lifestyle trends, and values.

Global Support and Investment Opportunities

Adding to this urban transformation is the potential loan support of €100 million from France and Germany for India’s urban infrastructure initiative, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0. Investment opportunities worth $7.5 billion are currently available under this infrastructure mission. Both France and Germany have funded several urban transformation projects in India, including metro projects and expertise for the Smart Cities Mission.

As India marches towards a significantly urban future, the task lies in balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability and social inclusivity. It’s a task that calls for a harmonious blend of policy, initiative, and citizen participation, ensuring a vibrant and equitable urban life for its inhabitants.

India Society
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

