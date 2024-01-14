en English
Business

India’s UPI System Undergoes Significant Overhaul in 2024: What’s New?

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:44 am EST
India’s UPI System Undergoes Significant Overhaul in 2024: What’s New?

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system in India has embarked on a comprehensive restructuring journey from the outset of 2024, reshaping the landscape of digital payments across the nation. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), together with Hitachi Payment Services, have rolled out a series of substantial updates aimed at enhancing convenience, bolstering security, and expanding the reach of digital transactions.

Expanded Transaction Limit and UPI-Enabled ATMs

A key highlight in the recent changes is an increase in the UPI transaction limit for payments related to hospitals and educational institutions, which has now been raised to Rs 5 lakh. For these critical sectors where higher transaction volumes are the norm, this move is a significant boon. In an equally noteworthy development, the NPCI, partnering with Hitachi Payment Services, has launched UPI-enabled ATMs. This innovation allows users to withdraw cash using their UPI apps without the need for a physical debit card, fostering a seamless banking experience.

Preventing Financial Fraud with Cooling-Off Period

On the security front, the RBI has introduced a four-hour cooling-off period for first-time transactions to a new recipient of Rs 2,000 or more. During this period, users have the flexibility to reverse or modify transactions, a safety measure designed to curb financial fraud. To further tighten security, payment apps are now required to deactivate UPI IDs that have remained inactive for a year.

UPI for the Secondary Market

To provide an added layer of convenience and security to traders, the NPCI has launched a beta phase for ‘UPI for the Secondary Market’. This enables users to block funds post-trade confirmation, facilitating T1 basis payments through clearing corporations.

Extension of UPI Services to Feature Phones

Perhaps the most transformative change is the extension of UPI services to feature phones. This advancement is a pivotal stride towards financial inclusion, empowering small vendors in rural areas to accept digital payments without the necessity of a smartphone. In the modern era where digital transactions are paramount, this move has the potential to significantly uplift the rural economy.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

