India’s Unprecedented Export Growth: Ambitious Goals in Sight Amid Global Economic Recovery

India’s export landscape has undergone an unprecedented transformation, exceeding expectations once considered unrealistic. Amid global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic aftermath, India’s robust export performance demonstrates the effectiveness of comprehensive reforms across multiple sectors such as manufacturing, labour, finance, skills development, and trade facilitation. Moreover, the improved ease of doing business in India has propelled the nation’s export capabilities, fostering confidence in maintaining and amplifying export performance and contributing positively to economic growth during a period of worldwide economic uncertainty.

Mobile and Electronics Exports Soar

Mobile phone exports from India have exceeded $9 billion in the current fiscal year, marking a 35% growth over the last fiscal year. The country now stands as the second-largest manufacturing hub for mobile phones, with Apple targeting to cross $15 billion in mobile phone exports. Overall electronics exports have also grown by 28%, reaching Rs. 1,46,584 crore. The share of mobile phones in electronics exports is projected to increase to 58% in FY23-24, up from 47% in the previous fiscal year. Companies such as Foxconn aim to harness domestic capabilities to diversify supply chains and escalate production in the country.

Trade Partnership with Malaysia

India and Malaysia continue to intensify their deep historical partnership that spans defense, economics, and cultural exchanges. Both countries aspire to achieve a US $25 billion trade volume through initiatives like the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. India’s exports to Malaysia in 2022 amounted to US $7.19 billion, while Malaysia’s exports to India surged to US $12.42 billion. Malaysia is India’s third-largest trading partner within the ASEAN region, and India is Malaysia’s largest trading partner in Southeast Asia. Malaysia has attracted substantial Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows from India, amounting to US $1.17 billion from April 2000 to March 2023. Over 150 Indian companies have found a foothold in Malaysia, contributing to various sectors such as specialized chemicals, fabric production, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, IT, education, furniture, and biotechnology.

E-Commerce Exports Handbook for MSMEs

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles, Mr Piyush Goyal, has launched the comprehensive “E-Commerce Exports Handbook for MSMEs” prepared by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). This handbook, supporting the objectives of Foreign Trade Policy 2023, serves as a definitive guide for MSMEs seeking to leverage e-commerce platforms to expand their exports. The Minister underscored the collaborative effort involving various ministries and private sector stakeholders in creating this one-stop repository, offering detailed insights into strategies for promoting exports via e-commerce, thus enabling MSMEs to effectively venture into global markets.

India on Track to Achieve Export Goals

India is poised to achieve its ambitious export goals, with robust industrial activity and a growing economy. Significant private investment is expected in manufacturing and services sectors, with high capacity utilization across all sectors. Technological interventions and automation in agriculture and industry will be crucial for meeting the demands of an increased population and export purposes. The National Education Policy 2020 aims to reform the educational sector and build a startup-centric ecosystem to attract foreign investments. The country’s focus on technology and sustainability, coupled with projections of a demographic dividend of millions of youth entering the workforce in the next 10 to 15 years, will be instrumental in India’s growth trajectory. The government is determined to reach 1 trillion in merchandise exports by 2030, with the benefits of the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme extended to e-commerce exports, providing for the refund of taxes, duties, and levies incurred by exporters.