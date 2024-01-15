India’s Union Budget 2024: Expectations from Fintech to Healthcare

In anticipation of the interim Union Budget on February 1, India’s diverse business sectors are voicing their expectations, casting a keen eye on the potential of digital financial infrastructure and fintech’s role in the economy. Key expectations are tax incentives for fintech innovation, enabling fintechs to reach underserved areas, and recognizing their role in empowering MSMEs and SMEs. The prospect of allowing Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to offer credit cards is also seen as a positive step.

Strengthening the Fintech Ecosystem

Leaders in the fintech industry are hopeful for incentives that support SMEs, strategies to manage non-performing assets, and measures to boost the profitability of state-owned banks. Industry players are advocating for a reconsideration of tax rates on Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) to prevent capital flight and align with international standards.

Bolstering the Startup and Gaming Industries

Expectations from the budget also include incentives for the startup ecosystem, export benefits, and infrastructure development in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The establishment of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in GIFT City and across the country is also being highlighted. The gaming industry is looking forward to regulatory clarity, fiscal incentives, and legal infrastructure development to support growth.

Boosting the Beverages and Education Sectors

The beverage sector is seeking a budget that supports entrepreneurship, infrastructure, and international trade through effective Free Trade Agreements. Rohit Gajbhiye, Founder and MD of LEO1, is hoping for strategies and resource allocation in the budget to make education more accessible across India, with emphasis on technology’s impact on education, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 regions. He also sees a need for a balance between in-school and after-school learning, alignment with the National Education Policy of 2020, and recognition of the edu fintech sector’s potential in making quality education more accessible.

Healthcare Reforms and Economic Considerations

The pharma industry is calling for policies that provide tax benefits, incentives for research and development, and a boost in healthcare spending to 2.5 per cent of the GDP. They aim to enhance the medical value travel segment and expect the budget to provide a roadmap for long-term infrastructure financing, increasing the number of medical and nursing colleges, and fiscal reforms in the health insurance sector. The article also underscores the need for fiscal consolidation, private sector investment, and strong macroeconomic fundamentals.