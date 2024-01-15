en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

India’s Union Budget 2024: Expectations from Fintech to Healthcare

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
India’s Union Budget 2024: Expectations from Fintech to Healthcare

In anticipation of the interim Union Budget on February 1, India’s diverse business sectors are voicing their expectations, casting a keen eye on the potential of digital financial infrastructure and fintech’s role in the economy. Key expectations are tax incentives for fintech innovation, enabling fintechs to reach underserved areas, and recognizing their role in empowering MSMEs and SMEs. The prospect of allowing Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to offer credit cards is also seen as a positive step.

Strengthening the Fintech Ecosystem

Leaders in the fintech industry are hopeful for incentives that support SMEs, strategies to manage non-performing assets, and measures to boost the profitability of state-owned banks. Industry players are advocating for a reconsideration of tax rates on Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) to prevent capital flight and align with international standards.

Bolstering the Startup and Gaming Industries

Expectations from the budget also include incentives for the startup ecosystem, export benefits, and infrastructure development in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The establishment of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in GIFT City and across the country is also being highlighted. The gaming industry is looking forward to regulatory clarity, fiscal incentives, and legal infrastructure development to support growth.

Boosting the Beverages and Education Sectors

The beverage sector is seeking a budget that supports entrepreneurship, infrastructure, and international trade through effective Free Trade Agreements. Rohit Gajbhiye, Founder and MD of LEO1, is hoping for strategies and resource allocation in the budget to make education more accessible across India, with emphasis on technology’s impact on education, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 regions. He also sees a need for a balance between in-school and after-school learning, alignment with the National Education Policy of 2020, and recognition of the edu fintech sector’s potential in making quality education more accessible.

Healthcare Reforms and Economic Considerations

The pharma industry is calling for policies that provide tax benefits, incentives for research and development, and a boost in healthcare spending to 2.5 per cent of the GDP. They aim to enhance the medical value travel segment and expect the budget to provide a roadmap for long-term infrastructure financing, increasing the number of medical and nursing colleges, and fiscal reforms in the health insurance sector. The article also underscores the need for fiscal consolidation, private sector investment, and strong macroeconomic fundamentals.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
20 seconds ago
The Time is Now: Lowell's Pressing Need for a Downtown Hotel
For over 15 years, Lowell, a city boasting unique downtown amenities like a National Park, a professional theater, and historic buildings, has been pinpointed as a locale in dire need of a downtown hotel. This recommendation first sprouted from the meticulous analysis of urban planner Jeff Speck in his Downtown Evolution Plan. Speck underscored the
The Time is Now: Lowell's Pressing Need for a Downtown Hotel
FIEM Industries Announces 1:1 Bonus Share Issue, Stock Hits 52-Week High
48 seconds ago
FIEM Industries Announces 1:1 Bonus Share Issue, Stock Hits 52-Week High
Uttar Pradesh Sets Course for Pharma Leadership with Massive Investment in Bulk Drug Park
1 min ago
Uttar Pradesh Sets Course for Pharma Leadership with Massive Investment in Bulk Drug Park
Wentel Engineering to Raise RM71.03M via IPO for Expansion
25 seconds ago
Wentel Engineering to Raise RM71.03M via IPO for Expansion
Atos Names Paul Saleh as New CEO Amid Ongoing Company Struggles
26 seconds ago
Atos Names Paul Saleh as New CEO Amid Ongoing Company Struggles
Beyond Interest Rates: Boosting Your Home Loan Approval Chances
30 seconds ago
Beyond Interest Rates: Boosting Your Home Loan Approval Chances
Latest Headlines
World News
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
12 seconds
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
22 seconds
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
Psychologist Merve Ramazan Sheds Light on Emotional Changes During Pregnancy
24 seconds
Psychologist Merve Ramazan Sheds Light on Emotional Changes During Pregnancy
Taiwan Accuses Beijing of 'Diplomatic Repression' Following Nauru Fallout
27 seconds
Taiwan Accuses Beijing of 'Diplomatic Repression' Following Nauru Fallout
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
37 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Australian Open: Medvedev Advances, Atmane Retires, Tsitsipas Triumphs
55 seconds
Australian Open: Medvedev Advances, Atmane Retires, Tsitsipas Triumphs
Celtic's Adam Montgomery Set for Second Loan Move Amidst Widespread Interest
56 seconds
Celtic's Adam Montgomery Set for Second Loan Move Amidst Widespread Interest
JP Nadda Spearheads BJP's Dual Campaign: A Blend of Politics and Spirituality
59 seconds
JP Nadda Spearheads BJP's Dual Campaign: A Blend of Politics and Spirituality
Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy
1 min
Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
37 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app