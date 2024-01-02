India’s Unequal Tech Access: A Barrier to Achieving UN’s 2030 SDGs

As the world embarks on the final leg to achieve the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), India, a country of over 1.3 billion people, grapples with significant challenges. Unequal access to technology and a lack of collaboration among stakeholders are the primary obstacles, accentuated by gaping resource deficits.

Unequal Access to Technology: A Stumbling Block

India’s struggle with the SDGs highlights a key barrier: the unequal access to technology. This disparity hampers the country’s progress towards addressing issues such as poverty, inequality, climate change, and environmental degradation, all outlined in the SDG framework adopted by all UN members in 2015. The transformative potential of technology, as showcased by initiatives such as Digital India and Aadhar, is significant. However, the persistent digital divide underscores the urgent need for concerted efforts to democratize access to technology.

Collaboration and Resources: The Missing Links

Alongside the technological gap, the lack of collaboration among stakeholders is another pressing issue. This lacuna widens resource gaps and hinders the country’s SDG pursuits. The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2023 underscored the urgent need for high-level political guidance and transformative actions to put the SDGs back on track. The dialogue stressed the requirement for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, further amplifying the need for a holistic and collaborative approach.

The Tech-Driven Path Ahead

Given the challenges, technology’s role as a critical facilitator to overcome these obstacles cannot be overstated. The success stories of Digital India and Aadhar offer a glimpse into the transformative potential of technological interventions in achieving the SDGs. The onus now lies on India to adopt a more urgent approach in resolving these challenges through technology, ensuring that the 2030 Agenda does not become a missed opportunity for a better world. As UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized, immediate and sustained efforts are imperative to ensure that the SDGs do not turn into an ‘epitaph for a world that might have been’.