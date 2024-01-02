en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India’s Unequal Tech Access: A Barrier to Achieving UN’s 2030 SDGs

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
India’s Unequal Tech Access: A Barrier to Achieving UN’s 2030 SDGs

As the world embarks on the final leg to achieve the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), India, a country of over 1.3 billion people, grapples with significant challenges. Unequal access to technology and a lack of collaboration among stakeholders are the primary obstacles, accentuated by gaping resource deficits.

Unequal Access to Technology: A Stumbling Block

India’s struggle with the SDGs highlights a key barrier: the unequal access to technology. This disparity hampers the country’s progress towards addressing issues such as poverty, inequality, climate change, and environmental degradation, all outlined in the SDG framework adopted by all UN members in 2015. The transformative potential of technology, as showcased by initiatives such as Digital India and Aadhar, is significant. However, the persistent digital divide underscores the urgent need for concerted efforts to democratize access to technology.

Collaboration and Resources: The Missing Links

Alongside the technological gap, the lack of collaboration among stakeholders is another pressing issue. This lacuna widens resource gaps and hinders the country’s SDG pursuits. The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2023 underscored the urgent need for high-level political guidance and transformative actions to put the SDGs back on track. The dialogue stressed the requirement for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, further amplifying the need for a holistic and collaborative approach.

The Tech-Driven Path Ahead

Given the challenges, technology’s role as a critical facilitator to overcome these obstacles cannot be overstated. The success stories of Digital India and Aadhar offer a glimpse into the transformative potential of technological interventions in achieving the SDGs. The onus now lies on India to adopt a more urgent approach in resolving these challenges through technology, ensuring that the 2030 Agenda does not become a missed opportunity for a better world. As UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized, immediate and sustained efforts are imperative to ensure that the SDGs do not turn into an ‘epitaph for a world that might have been’.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Genetic Study Traces Ancestry of South-west Indian Communities to North-west India

By Rafia Tasleem

Zomato Shares Soar Following Platform Fee Hike

By Dil Bar Irshad

CBI Charges 15 in Recruitment Exam Scam: A Deep Dive into the Investigation

By Rafia Tasleem

Vedanta Resources at a Crossroads, Seeks Extension on $3.2 Billion Bond Obligations

By Rafia Tasleem

NCC Limited: Poised for Sustained Growth Amid Positive Business Outloo ...
@Business · 6 mins
NCC Limited: Poised for Sustained Growth Amid Positive Business Outloo ...
heart comment 0
Zomato’s Stock Rises, LIC Receives GST Notice: Today’s Top Business Stories

By Dil Bar Irshad

Zomato's Stock Rises, LIC Receives GST Notice: Today's Top Business Stories
UCO Bank Glitch: A Wake-Up Call for India’s Public Sector Banking

By Dil Bar Irshad

UCO Bank Glitch: A Wake-Up Call for India's Public Sector Banking
SBI Halts Business Conclaves and Seminars; Reports Robust Financial Performance

By Rafia Tasleem

SBI Halts Business Conclaves and Seminars; Reports Robust Financial Performance
PM Modi Highlights India’s Legacy of Knowledge in Tamil Nadu Visit

By Dil Bar Irshad

PM Modi Highlights India's Legacy of Knowledge in Tamil Nadu Visit
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling the Financials of the American Red Cross and the Role of Biomedical Services
15 seconds
Unraveling the Financials of the American Red Cross and the Role of Biomedical Services
WWE Raw Day One: High-stakes Matches and Riveting Rivalries Usher in 2024
16 seconds
WWE Raw Day One: High-stakes Matches and Riveting Rivalries Usher in 2024
The UK's Space Ambition: A Superpower Dream Amid Political Instability
48 seconds
The UK's Space Ambition: A Superpower Dream Amid Political Instability
Short-Term Rentals: The Unseen Impact on College Town Housing Markets
55 seconds
Short-Term Rentals: The Unseen Impact on College Town Housing Markets
ITV News Channel: Unveiling the Tapestry of Channel Islands' Affairs
1 min
ITV News Channel: Unveiling the Tapestry of Channel Islands' Affairs
Australian Olympian Melissa Hoskins: A Vibrant Spirit Silenced
2 mins
Australian Olympian Melissa Hoskins: A Vibrant Spirit Silenced
Deputy John Gollop Steps Up in Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee with Focus on Housing Crisis
2 mins
Deputy John Gollop Steps Up in Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee with Focus on Housing Crisis
Packers Secure Pivotal Victory, Hold Control Over Playoff Destiny
5 mins
Packers Secure Pivotal Victory, Hold Control Over Playoff Destiny
Canada's Junior Hockey Team Braces for Quarterfinal Clash Against Czechia
5 mins
Canada's Junior Hockey Team Braces for Quarterfinal Clash Against Czechia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
54 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
58 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
4 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app