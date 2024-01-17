India's UGC Launches 'Sakhi Niwas' for Female Students and Working Women

India's University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched the 'Sakhi Niwas' program under the broader Mission Shakti Umbrella scheme. This initiative aims to provide safe, affordable accommodation for female students and working women, particularly those migrating from rural locations to Tier-1 and metro cities for better educational and job opportunities.

Sakhi Niwas: A Step Towards Inclusivity

Under the Sakhi Niwas program, the proposed hostels will offer essential amenities such as lodging, meals, and, where possible, day-care facilities for children of the inhabitants. The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) has recommended that universities identify suitable land or built-up spaces within their campuses for the establishment of these Working Women's Hostels (WWH). If universities can allocate such spaces, the MWCD has committed to funding the construction and management costs.

Supporting Women's Progress in STEM

The notification from the UGC emphasizes the growing representation of women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and the workforce in India. It underscores the importance of supporting women's progress in these fields as a critical factor in societal advancement. The Sakhi Niwas initiative is designed to create an environment conducive to women pursuing education and careers in diverse sectors, fostering inclusivity and equal access to opportunities.

Affordable Accommodation for Working Women

Set to operate on a nominal cost basis, the Sakhi Niwas initiative will provide rental models in urban, semi-urban, and rural areas where employment opportunities for women are available. This initiative is an essential step towards empowering women, particularly from rural areas, allowing them to pursue their education and career aspirations in major cities with the assurance of secure and affordable accommodation.