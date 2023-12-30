en English
Automotive

India's Two-Wheeler Vehicle Market Set for a Significant Boost in Sales

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:15 pm EST
India's Two-Wheeler Vehicle Market Set for a Significant Boost in Sales

India’s two-wheeler vehicle market is poised for a significant surge as sales are projected to increase by 30% in December 2023, according to a recent CNBC-TV18 poll. The anticipated boost in the market is led by Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company, with Bajaj Auto’s sales expected to grow by 25% to 3.51 lakh units and TVS’s sales projected to increase by 30% to 3.14 lakh units. Modest growth is also expected for Royal Enfield, while Hero MotoCorp is likely to witness a 10% increase in sales to 4.33 lakh units. Eicher Motors, on the other hand, is set to experience a slight growth of 0.4% to 68,667 units.

Market Leaders and Their Anticipated Performances

The passenger vehicle segment is likely to be dominated by Mahindra and Mahindra, which is projected to see a 19% growth in sales. Maruti Suzuki India is also anticipated to experience a 6% increase in sales. However, not all automakers are expected to see growth. Ashok Leyland, for instance, is projected to face a 4% decline in sales, and Tata Motors is expected to have only a marginal 1% increase.

Driving Factors and Potential Challenges

The overall volume growth in the vehicle sales is driven by two and three-wheelers, according to market analysts. However, volumes are expected to cool down sequentially across segments after the surge. One of the potential challenges in the market is the expected weakness in commercial vehicles, particularly in the light CV category, due to lower demand and a higher base.

The Role of Electric Two-Wheelers

Ola Electric, the first Indian electric two-wheeler firm to receive the Centre’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) nod, dominates India’s electric two-wheeler segment with a 32% market share. The company is planning to raise Rs 5,500 crore via new shares to back the expansion of its cell manufacturing plant, investments in R&D, and debt pre-payment. Ola Electric’s dominance in the electric two-wheeler segment, along with its competitors such as TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto, plays a significant role in the increasing sales of two-wheeler vehicles in India.

Automotive Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

