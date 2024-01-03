India’s Turmeric Board: Aiming for $1 Billion Exports by 2030

India, the world’s leading producer and exporter of turmeric, also known as ‘Haldi’ domestically and ‘Indian Saffron’ internationally, takes pride in its long-standing history of this versatile spice. Turmeric, tracing its roots back to the ‘Atharva Veda’ (1000-1500 BC), has been an integral part of religious ceremonies, traditional medicine, and a natural dye in India.

The Medicinal Properties of Turmeric

India’s age-old medical system, Ayurveda, has long acknowledged the medicinal properties of turmeric. Recently, these qualities have garnered global attention, especially for its potential biomedical applications highlighted during the Covid pandemic. Curcuminoids and turmerin, found in turmeric, have exhibited anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, anti-rheumatic, and anticancer benefits.

Establishment of the Turmeric Board

Recognizing this heritage and potential, the Indian Government has established the Turmeric Board. The board, based in Telangana, aims to provide leadership and enhance coordination among various government entities, thereby promoting the growth of the turmeric sector. With India accounting for over 62% of the global turmeric trade in 2022-23, the Turmeric Board intends to boost exports to $1 billion by 2030.

Turmeric’s Cultural Significance and Concerns

Beyond its medicinal uses, turmeric holds cultural significance in India. It is not only a symbol of marital status in Hindu religious rituals but also a valued natural dye. However, the rising demand for turmeric is also raising concerns over adulteration and contamination, making the role of the Turmeric Board in ensuring quality crucial. Turmeric’s genus Curcuma also has a place in floriculture as it produces beautiful cut flowers.

The establishment of the Turmeric Board marks a significant step towards enhancing the global recognition of this versatile spice.