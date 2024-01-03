en English
India’s Transport Strike: Major Disruption and Revenue Loss for East Central Railway

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
As the New Year dawned, India’s transportation sector was thrown into turmoil. A strike by heavy vehicle drivers and transporters, triggered by stringent new penalties for hit-and-run offenses, has drastically impacted the East Central Railway (ECR), particularly in Barkakana, a region in the Dhanbad division renowned for substantial freight revenue generation.

Strike’s Impact on Freight Movement

Under normal circumstances, Barkakana dispatches roughly 50 rakes daily. However, the ongoing strike saw this figure plunge to 28 rakes on Tuesday. This substantial decrease in transport activities, as reported by Amresh Kumar, the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager-cum-Senior Public Relations Officer for the Dhanbad division, has resulted in the loss of an alarming 34 rakes in the Barkakana area alone.

Financial Repercussions

Each lost rake represents a financial blow of Rs 60 lakh, meaning that over the past two days, the ECR has incurred a revenue loss of Rs 18 crore. This significant disruption is felt acutely, given the vital importance of rake dispatches for coal supply to thermal power plants and other industries.

Wider Implications of the Strike

The strike’s ripple effects extend beyond the railway sector. Panic buying of fuel in several states, blockades on major highways, and depletion of fuel reserves have been reported. The delivery of essential goods has been affected, leading to shortages and potential price hikes. The strike has also led to the halt of public transport and goods transport services, causing disruptions in the supply of essential commodities. Long queues of trucks parked near dhabas and petrol pumps have led to massive disruptions in vehicular traffic on national highways in various districts.

The All India Motor Transport Association (AIMTC) decided to end the nationwide truck drivers protests after a meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla. The government assured the members of the transport body that the new laws have not been implemented yet and will only be implemented after consultation with AIMTC. However, the strike’s repercussions continue to reverberate throughout the country, with the real impact yet to be fully realized.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

