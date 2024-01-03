en English
Asia

India’s Transition in Global Value Chain: A Paradigm Shift

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
India's Transition in Global Value Chain: A Paradigm Shift

India is undergoing a paradigm shift in its role within the global value chain, transitioning from its conventional strengths in call centers and IT support to more value-added segments of global trade and services. The government is fueling this transition with various incentives, aiming to establish India as a hub for electronics system design and manufacturing. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) are key initiatives in this direction. In December 2021, the government announced incentives worth Rs. 76,000 crore ($9.81 billion) under a comprehensive PLI scheme for semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystems.

India’s Semiconductor Ambition

This foray into semiconductor manufacturing is expected to have significant ripple effects across industries such as automotive, telecom, and medical devices. It is also projected to generate substantial employment opportunities in high-tech and construction sectors. However, despite these promising prospects, long-term investment in India by businesses remains stagnant, while foreign direct investment has declined. Even with geopolitical tensions between China and the West, deeper reforms are required to incentivize private sector investment.

Nurturing Global Partnerships

India is also bolstering its global economic footprint through enhanced trade and technology cooperation with countries like Malaysia. Malaysia is India’s third-largest trading partner within the ASEAN region, with substantial exports from both countries. The historical partnership, spanning defense, economics, and cultural exchanges, has persevered through regional crises and has been elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership. The countries are aiming for a US $25 billion trade volume, with significant investments and collaborations in various sectors.

Addressing Climate Concerns

India is also addressing environmental concerns with a commitment to reduce the emissions intensity of its economy by 45% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels and achieve net zero emissions by 2070. The construction sector, responsible for about 17% of India’s total greenhouse gas emissions, is a key focus area. Innovative techniques, such as prefabricated materials, can help reduce the industry’s carbon footprint. However, this transition necessitates extensive training and reskilling for the sector’s workforce.

Strengthening Trade Relations with Bangladesh

India’s trade relations with Bangladesh have seen rapid growth, with Bangladesh gaining access to almost 100 duty-free facilities in the Indian market. The composition of Bangladesh’s imports from India is shifting towards raw materials and capital equipment required for industrialization, a positive development for both countries. As Bangladesh transitions from a least developed to a developing country after 2026, it seeks to negotiate various bilateral agreements, including Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs) and Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), to address potential challenges.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

