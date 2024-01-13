en English
Business

India’s Top IT Firms Reduce Workforce Amidst Uncertain Demand; HCL Tech Stands Out

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:25 am EST
India’s Top IT Firms Reduce Workforce Amidst Uncertain Demand; HCL Tech Stands Out

In the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024, India’s leading IT companies – Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Wipro – witnessed a collective reduction in their workforce by 16,254 employees. This decline exemplifies the companies’ cautious approach amidst an uncertain demand environment. The trend, a continuation from the second quarter, further intensifies the challenging period for talent in the IT sector.

Infosys Leads the Decline

Infosys experienced the most significant reduction, shedding 6,101 jobs, concluding the December quarter with 322,663 employees. This marks its fourth consecutive quarter of a declining workforce, reflecting the company’s pivot to align its teams with evolving market needs. Despite the reduction, Infosys reported a lowered attrition rate of 12.9% in Q3FY24, down from the previous quarter’s 14.6%. The company has opted to skip campus hiring, relying on its ability to quickly recruit and train personnel if needed.

TCS and Wipro Exercise Caution

TCS followed closely with a decrease of 5,680 employees, bringing its total workforce to 603,305. While not actively hiring, TCS has initiated its campus hiring process for the coming year, focusing on growing talent organically. The company also reported a reduced attrition rate of 13.3%, compared to 14.9% of the previous quarter. Wipro, which had been adding employees in prior quarters, also recorded a decline of 4,473 employees. However, it continues to hire for specific technology skills, exercising caution in its hiring approach.

HCL Technologies Bucks the Trend

Despite the overall trend, HCL Technologies stood out by increasing its headcount by 3,617 employees during the same period. The company has resumed hiring after two quarters of slowdown, aligning with its strategic plans. HCL also reported the lowest attrition rate since the COVID-19 quarter in 2021, at 12.8 percent.

Industry analysts suggest that the IT firms are leveraging their bench strength and are hesitant to hire fresh talent due to the lack of clear demand visibility. As AI and automation present both opportunities and challenges, these companies are shifting towards upskilling their existing workforce, thereby impacting engineering graduates who traditionally find employment in these firms.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

