en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

India’s Top Court Calls for Government Response on Rehabilitation Guidelines for Vulnerable Individuals

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
India’s Top Court Calls for Government Response on Rehabilitation Guidelines for Vulnerable Individuals

In a landmark move, the Supreme Court of India has called on the central government for a response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that seeks to establish guidelines for the rehabilitation and social reintegration of mentally and physically challenged individuals who lack sufficient care after turning 18. The plea, brought forth by KSR Menon, a former journalist, highlights an acute need for aftercare facilities for these individuals.

Voicing the Unheard

At the helm of the bench, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud acknowledged the plea, which refers to the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act’s provisions for ‘children in need of care and protection.’ The plea underscores the predicament of these children who, due to their mental or physical challenges or terminal illnesses, lack family support or have guardians incapable of looking after them.

Call for Systemic Change

Menon’s petition, represented by lawyer Abir Phukan, has resulted in the issuance of notices to the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Chief Commissioner of the Persons with Disability Department of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, with a four-week deadline to respond. The petition also advocates for a comprehensive database of all children requiring care and protection.

Right to Dignified Life

The plea asserts that these individuals have a fundamental right to dignified life under Article 21 of the Constitution. This right, Menon argues, should extend to aftercare beyond the age of 21 until they are fully rehabilitated and integrated into society. The petition cites census data pointing to a slight increase in the differently-abled population in India, from 21.9 million in 2001 to 26.8 million in 2011, and emphasizes the notable lack of aftercare homes for children with special needs.

0
Human Rights India Social Issues
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hilke Schellmann’s 'The Algorithm': Unmasking Biases in AI Recruitment

By Saboor Bayat

Cook County Sheriff's Office Solves Mystery of 'Seven Doe', Identifies Missing Veteran

By Nimrah Khatoon

From Homelessness to Housing: The Inspiring Journey of Daniel Hillman

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Loyal German Shepherd Leads Sacramento Woman to Gruesome Discovery

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Teesta Setalvad's Legal Struggles: A Look into the Mass Grave Digging ...
@Crime · 23 mins
Teesta Setalvad's Legal Struggles: A Look into the Mass Grave Digging ...
heart comment 0
Human Activities: The Primary Driver Behind Animal and Bird Extinctions

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Human Activities: The Primary Driver Behind Animal and Bird Extinctions
Disturbing Video Surfaces in Mozambique: ICRC Maintains Stand on Dignity in Conflict

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Disturbing Video Surfaces in Mozambique: ICRC Maintains Stand on Dignity in Conflict
New Illinois Law Strengthens Rights of Gender Violence Survivors in the Workplace

By BNN Correspondents

New Illinois Law Strengthens Rights of Gender Violence Survivors in the Workplace
Sonu Sood Advocates for Rights of Specially-Abled, Calls for Increased Financial Support

By Dil Bar Irshad

Sonu Sood Advocates for Rights of Specially-Abled, Calls for Increased Financial Support
Latest Headlines
World News
Luton Town's Resilience and Determination: Tahith Chong Reflects on Chelsea Defeat
13 seconds
Luton Town's Resilience and Determination: Tahith Chong Reflects on Chelsea Defeat
Ukrainian Agency Zdorovi Strengthens Healthcare Leadership Amid Crisis
38 seconds
Ukrainian Agency Zdorovi Strengthens Healthcare Leadership Amid Crisis
New Year's Resolutions: A Golden Opportunity for Health, Finance, and Learning Companies
1 min
New Year's Resolutions: A Golden Opportunity for Health, Finance, and Learning Companies
Ryan Smith: Shaping Iowa's Future Athletes Through Innovative Training
1 min
Ryan Smith: Shaping Iowa's Future Athletes Through Innovative Training
Onco Life Cancer Center Rings in New Year with a Celebration of Hope and Gratitude
1 min
Onco Life Cancer Center Rings in New Year with a Celebration of Hope and Gratitude
Christian McCaffrey's Playful Jab at USC Fans During Autograph Session
2 mins
Christian McCaffrey's Playful Jab at USC Fans During Autograph Session
Record Turnout for New Year's Day Lake Plunge in Vernon, BC
2 mins
Record Turnout for New Year's Day Lake Plunge in Vernon, BC
Significant Improvement in Ohio's Healthcare Landscape
2 mins
Significant Improvement in Ohio's Healthcare Landscape
Bolton Wanderers' Resilient Pursuit of Promotion: A Season of Unpredictability
2 mins
Bolton Wanderers' Resilient Pursuit of Promotion: A Season of Unpredictability
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app