India’s Top Court Calls for Government Response on Rehabilitation Guidelines for Vulnerable Individuals

In a landmark move, the Supreme Court of India has called on the central government for a response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that seeks to establish guidelines for the rehabilitation and social reintegration of mentally and physically challenged individuals who lack sufficient care after turning 18. The plea, brought forth by KSR Menon, a former journalist, highlights an acute need for aftercare facilities for these individuals.

Voicing the Unheard

At the helm of the bench, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud acknowledged the plea, which refers to the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act’s provisions for ‘children in need of care and protection.’ The plea underscores the predicament of these children who, due to their mental or physical challenges or terminal illnesses, lack family support or have guardians incapable of looking after them.

Call for Systemic Change

Menon’s petition, represented by lawyer Abir Phukan, has resulted in the issuance of notices to the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Chief Commissioner of the Persons with Disability Department of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, with a four-week deadline to respond. The petition also advocates for a comprehensive database of all children requiring care and protection.

Right to Dignified Life

The plea asserts that these individuals have a fundamental right to dignified life under Article 21 of the Constitution. This right, Menon argues, should extend to aftercare beyond the age of 21 until they are fully rehabilitated and integrated into society. The petition cites census data pointing to a slight increase in the differently-abled population in India, from 21.9 million in 2001 to 26.8 million in 2011, and emphasizes the notable lack of aftercare homes for children with special needs.