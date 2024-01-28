India's Top Cities Witness Increased Average Flat Sizes in 2023, Except MMR and Kolkata

In a marked shift towards the larger living spaces, the year 2023 witnessed an average 11% surge in flat sizes across the top seven cities in India. The trend, sparked during the pandemic, showed no signs of recession, with an impressive growth in the luxury apartment segment. The notable exceptions to this trend were Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Kolkata where a decrease in average flat size was observed.

Emerging Trends in Residential Spaces

The National Capital Region (NCR), Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai saw their average flat sizes swelling to 1,300 square feet, from 1,175 square feet in 2022. The NCR stood out, marking a whopping 37% growth in average flat sizes, from 1,375 square feet in 2022 to 1,890 square feet in 2023.

The trend towards larger homes, initiated by the pandemic, has lingered into 2023 and shows promise of sustainability. Hyderabad leads the pack with the largest average flat size of 2,300 square feet, followed by the NCR. In contrast, the MMR saw a 5% decrease to 794 square feet, and Kolkata experienced a 2% contraction to 1,124 square feet.

Surge in Luxury Apartment Segment

Despite the general uptrend in housing prices, the demand for spacious living areas persists. Over one lakh units were launched in the luxury category in 2023, reflecting the increasing appetite for luxury living spaces. The data from real estate consultancy firm Anarock indicates that around 23 per cent of the total new launches were in the luxury category, marking a significant increase.

The Future of Residential Spaces in India

Reflecting on this development, Anuj Puri, chairperson of Anarock Group, opined that the shift towards larger living spaces is expected to be sustainable. The 'new normal' in homebuyer preferences, influenced by the pandemic, seems to be leaning towards spacious and luxurious living spaces. As developers respond to this demand by launching larger homes, particularly luxury apartments, India's residential space landscape appears to be undergoing a profound transformation.

In summary, the year 2023 marked an increase in the average size of flats in India's top cities, driven by a sustained demand for larger, more luxurious homes. While the MMR and Kolkata bucked this trend, the overall shift signifies a transformation in homebuyer preferences, shaped by the enduring effects of the pandemic.