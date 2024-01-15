India’s Top CEOs Express Economic Optimism, Call for Regulatory Stability

A recent survey of India’s top business leaders has unveiled a wave of optimism concerning the nation’s economic prospects, coupled with a call for government intervention for regulatory stability and the reduction of bureaucratic bottlenecks. The survey, involving 53 CEOs, showed a majority expressing either very optimistic or cautiously optimistic sentiments regarding business conditions.

Call for Regulatory Stability and Market Freedom

The CEOs underscored the vital need for regulatory stability, lobbying for the government to allow markets to operate with more autonomy, particularly in view of the forthcoming interim budget for 2024-25. The creation of a favourable environment for manufacturing, positioning India as an attractive alternative to China, was emphasized as a top priority for economic growth.

Investment Sentiments and Demand Improvement

The survey also revealed that a significant number of companies plan to invest in the upcoming six months, backed by the government’s augmented capital expenditure on infrastructure. This strategy seems to be yielding results, with 70% of CEOs affirming their investment intentions. This investment sentiment is also bolstered by an improvement in demand, as flagged by 94% of CEOs recording increased or somewhat increased order books over the past two years. Regardless of the absence of anticipation for interest rate reductions, investments are projected to proceed.

Mixed Outlook on Hiring and Areas of Concern

On the subject of hiring plans, CEOs demonstrated more caution, with mixed expectations based on market conditions. The survey identified bureaucratic red tape and policy uncertainty as domestic concerns, while globally, economic uncertainty and the after-effects of COVID-19 were pinpointed as areas of concern. Nevertheless, the overall tone of the survey was one of confidence in India’s economic resilience and potential for growth.

Despite these challenges, the Indian economy is set to grow at 7 percent in FY24 and at 6.5 percent in FY25, promising more economic stability and better prospects.