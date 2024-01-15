en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

India’s Top CEOs Express Economic Optimism, Call for Regulatory Stability

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
India’s Top CEOs Express Economic Optimism, Call for Regulatory Stability

A recent survey of India’s top business leaders has unveiled a wave of optimism concerning the nation’s economic prospects, coupled with a call for government intervention for regulatory stability and the reduction of bureaucratic bottlenecks. The survey, involving 53 CEOs, showed a majority expressing either very optimistic or cautiously optimistic sentiments regarding business conditions.

Call for Regulatory Stability and Market Freedom

The CEOs underscored the vital need for regulatory stability, lobbying for the government to allow markets to operate with more autonomy, particularly in view of the forthcoming interim budget for 2024-25. The creation of a favourable environment for manufacturing, positioning India as an attractive alternative to China, was emphasized as a top priority for economic growth.

Investment Sentiments and Demand Improvement

The survey also revealed that a significant number of companies plan to invest in the upcoming six months, backed by the government’s augmented capital expenditure on infrastructure. This strategy seems to be yielding results, with 70% of CEOs affirming their investment intentions. This investment sentiment is also bolstered by an improvement in demand, as flagged by 94% of CEOs recording increased or somewhat increased order books over the past two years. Regardless of the absence of anticipation for interest rate reductions, investments are projected to proceed.

Mixed Outlook on Hiring and Areas of Concern

On the subject of hiring plans, CEOs demonstrated more caution, with mixed expectations based on market conditions. The survey identified bureaucratic red tape and policy uncertainty as domestic concerns, while globally, economic uncertainty and the after-effects of COVID-19 were pinpointed as areas of concern. Nevertheless, the overall tone of the survey was one of confidence in India’s economic resilience and potential for growth.

Despite these challenges, the Indian economy is set to grow at 7 percent in FY24 and at 6.5 percent in FY25, promising more economic stability and better prospects.

0
Business Economy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
15 seconds ago
HCLTech Executive Provides Insight into Tech Employment Landscape
On a day like any other, Ramachandran Sundararajan, a top executive at HCL Technologies (HCLTech), opened up about the internal machinations of the technology industry, focusing particularly on patterns in employee compensation, attrition, and hiring. His revelations paint an intriguing portrait of the sector’s employment landscape, one that is marked by a paradoxical increase in
HCLTech Executive Provides Insight into Tech Employment Landscape
Beijing Stock Exchange Launches New Bond Market, Boosting Financial Reforms
12 mins ago
Beijing Stock Exchange Launches New Bond Market, Boosting Financial Reforms
Effective Debt Management Crucial for Economic Stability: Researcher Nnanda Kizito Sseruwagi
15 mins ago
Effective Debt Management Crucial for Economic Stability: Researcher Nnanda Kizito Sseruwagi
Indian CEOs Express Optimism and Investment Intentions: Survey
1 min ago
Indian CEOs Express Optimism and Investment Intentions: Survey
Mahindra Group and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to Establish Infrastructure Investment Trust
3 mins ago
Mahindra Group and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to Establish Infrastructure Investment Trust
Australian Leaders Absent from World Economic Forum: A Strategic Shift?
4 mins ago
Australian Leaders Absent from World Economic Forum: A Strategic Shift?
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Army Revamps Promotion Policy to Retain Tech Specialists
2 mins
Indian Army Revamps Promotion Policy to Retain Tech Specialists
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars Ahead of AFCON 2023
3 mins
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars Ahead of AFCON 2023
Maharashtra Speaker's Legislative Order: A Potential Game-Changer in State Politics
5 mins
Maharashtra Speaker's Legislative Order: A Potential Game-Changer in State Politics
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Boosts Global Health Budget to $8.6 Billion
5 mins
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Boosts Global Health Budget to $8.6 Billion
Cape Verde Triumphs over Ghana in Crucial AFCON Qualifying Match
7 mins
Cape Verde Triumphs over Ghana in Crucial AFCON Qualifying Match
Potential Undemocratic Bank Takeover in Nigeria: A Test of Due Process
9 mins
Potential Undemocratic Bank Takeover in Nigeria: A Test of Due Process
Nicaragua Expels 19 Clergymen, Including Critic Bishop Rolando Alvarez, to Vatican
11 mins
Nicaragua Expels 19 Clergymen, Including Critic Bishop Rolando Alvarez, to Vatican
Hansen Nichols: A Tribute to the Late 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Star
11 mins
Hansen Nichols: A Tribute to the Late 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Star
Newcastle United's Performance and Angel Correa's Transitions: A Dive into Football's Complex Realities
11 mins
Newcastle United's Performance and Angel Correa's Transitions: A Dive into Football's Complex Realities
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
6 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app